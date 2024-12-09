What to see on Netflix this week: unmissable films and series

A new week is coming for Netflix and many new TV series not to be missed! As usual, our appointment with the most anticipated and interesting Netflix releases of the next few days is back. The streaming platform continues to churn out lots of new titles to get excited about week after week and to give you a complete picture of what awaits us on Netlfix this week, here are the best new Netflix releases from 9 to 15 December 2024.

Polo, the docuseries produced by Harry and Meghan (10 December)

A new docuseries dedicated to the world of polo arrives on Netflix this week, following world-famous players as they compete in the prestigious US Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida. Behind this title there are two very well-known and controversial names: Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are the executive producers of this series which offers an exclusive look behind the scenes of the frenetic and elegant world of Polo. Through fierce rivalries and intense training, viewers will have the chance to observe for the first time the dedication and skill needed to compete at the highest levels of the sport. Whether it’s a young player pushed to the limits by his demanding father, a former golfer who has made significant sacrifices for the love of the sport, or the father-son duo of what many consider to be the greatest players of all time: each of them faces intense personal and professional challenges as they try to win the coveted title.

One Hundred Years of Solitude, the series based on the novel by García Márquez (11 December)

The wait for the debut of the series inspired by Gabriel García Márquez’s literary masterpiece One Hundred Years of Solitude ends this week. After marrying against their parents’ wishes, cousins ​​José Arcadio Buendía and Úrsula Iguarán leave their village and embark on a long journey in search of a new home. Their journey in the company of friends and adventurers culminates with the foundation of a utopian town on the banks of a river with a bed of prehistoric stones which they will christen Macondo. The future of this mythical place will be marked by several generations of the Buendía lineage, tormented by madness, by impossible loves, by a bloody and absurd war and by the fear of a terrible curse that condemns them, without hope, to a hundred years of solitude .

No Good Deed, the dramedy series with Lisa Kudrow (December 13)

For those looking for something lighter, a new dramedy series starring Lisa Kudrow arrives on Netflix. It’s called No Good Deed, a series about the ups and downs of finding a safe, happy home and the limits we’re willing to go to to protect ourselves and our loved ones. When they decide to leave their empty nest to start a new life, Lydia (Lisa Kudrow) and Paul (Ray Romano) put their stunning 1920s Spanish colonial-style mansion, located in one of Los Angeles’ most desirable neighborhoods, up for sale , sparking a real estate frenzy. Many families try to purchase what they believe to be their dream home, convinced that it will solve all their various problems. But as Lydia and Paul know all too well, sometimes the dream house can become a real nightmare. As they struggle to hide the dark and dangerous secrets that lie within their longtime home, Paul and Lydia begin to understand that the only way to escape the past is to face it.

The Action Movie Carry-On (December 13)

There’s also some action with the new Christmas thriller Carry-on starring Taron Egerton, Sofia Carson and Jason Bateman. The plot? A young TSA agent tries to outwit a mysterious passenger who blackmailed him into smuggling a dangerous package onto a flight on Christmas Eve. The rest is up to you to discover.

The Spanish series Seville 1992 (13 December)

And, finally, there is also a new Spanish series ready to debut on Netflix: Seville 1992. It is the new story of the director of La Comunidad – Intrigue on the top floor which revolves around mysterious murders in which the same dynamic is always repeated: all the victims are burned and next to the bodies appears a puppet of Curro, the iconic mascot of Expo ’92 in Seville. The cast includes Marian Alvárez and Fernando Valdivielso.