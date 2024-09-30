What to see on Netflix this week: unmissable films and series

A new week is coming for Netflix and many new TV series not to be missed! As usual, our appointment with the most anticipated and interesting Netflix releases of the next few days is back. The streaming platform continues to churn out lots of new titles to get excited about week after week and to give you a complete picture of what awaits us on Netlfix this week, here are the best new Netflix releases from 30 September to 6 October 2024.

But let’s go into detail.

Heartstoper 3 (October 3)

The teen series inspired by Alice Oseman’s graphic novel Heartstopper continues with a third chapter debuting on Netflix this week. Charlie would like to declare himself to Nick, who in turn has something important to tell him. As summer vacation ends and the months pass, friends begin to realize that the school year will come with its joys and challenges. As they get to know each other better, navigate relationships, plan parties, and begin to think about college choices, everyone must learn to rely on the people they love when life doesn’t go as planned.

The Hole – Chapter 2 (October 4)

The second part of the Il Buco universe arrives on Netflix this week, 5 years after its first chapter, the highly anticipated sequel to one of the most popular Spanish films in Netflix history (with over 82 million views). The Hole – Chapter 2 will feature Milena Smit (Madres paralelas, The Snow Maiden) and Hovik Keuchkerian (La Casa De Papel) as new protagonists and is ready to tell, once again, a distressing but fascinating story. As a mysterious leader asserts his rule in the Hole, a new “tenant” is drawn into the fight against this controversial method of combating the brutal power system. But when eating from the wrong plate becomes a death sentence, how far would you be willing to go to save your life?

It’s What’s Inside (October 4)

A thriller ready to glue you to the screen. It’s What’s Inside tells the story of a pre-wedding party that turns into an existential nightmare when a friend no one has seen in a while shows up with a suitcase containing a mysterious device capable of inducing body swapping. The group falls into the temptation to participate in a perverse game and discovers hidden truths, repressed desires and deep resentments. As friends’ lives are engulfed in deception and surprising revelations, It’s What’s Inside reveals layers of intrigue with its shocking twists. Celebrated at the Sundance and SXSW festivals, Greg Jardin’s feature debut blends thriller, dark comedy, and science fiction into a provocative and elegant narrative, challenging viewers to ask how much they really know themselves.

