What to see on Netflix this weekend, unmissable films and series

Are you looking for the perfect TV series or film to watch on Netflix this weekend but don’t know what to choose? We’ll help you with our usual weekend streaming advice appointment. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or a film and above all getting everyone to agree is not that simple. Here is some useful advice to help you choose which series or film to watch in streaming this new weekend which runs from 4 to 6 October 2024.

Heartstopper 3 because it confirms itself as a very well done teen series

One of the new Netflix releases this weekend is the third season of Heartstopper, the series inspired by the graphic novel by Alice Oseman which tells about LGBT love, mental health, eating disorders and all the problems and joys of one of the hardest periods and fascinating for human beings: adolescence. Heartstopper returns with new episodes that confirm the beauty of this series, always capable of tackling social issues without ever falling into clichés. In this new chapter we see the story take on a slightly more serious tone by telling Charlie’s eating problems but the romance and lightness typical of this teen series, one of the best in recent years, always remains.

It’s What’s Inside if you want a different film than usual

If, however, you want an original and different film from the usual on Netflix there is It’s What’s Inside, a debut feature film by Greg Jardin that blends thriller, dark comedy and science fiction in a provocative and elegant narrative, challenging viewers to ask themselves how much they really know themselves. The story is that of a group of friends who gather for a pre-wedding party which turns into an existential nightmare when a friend who no one has seen for a long time shows up with a mysterious game that brings back buried secrets, desires and grudges. As? Inducing body swapping.

