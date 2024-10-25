What to see on Netflix this weekend, unmissable films and series

Are you looking for the perfect TV series or film to watch on Netflix this weekend but don’t know what to choose? We’ll help you with our usual weekend streaming advice appointment. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or a film and above all getting everyone to agree is not that simple. Here is some useful advice to help you choose which series or film to watch in streaming this new weekend which runs from 25 to 27 October 2024.

Don’t Move because it will glue you to the screen

If you love thrillers and survival films Don’t Move is the perfect choice for you. This film, in fact, produced by Sam Raimi, the director behind the Spiderman trilogy and starring two very talented Kelsey Asbille (Yellowstone) and Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story) tells an adrenaline-filled story of survival with a very interesting cinematic language. We anticipate that this film will hold you in its grip from start to finish with the story of a woman who, in an isolated forest, is kidnapped and immobilized with a paralyzing substance. Will he be able to save himself even though he can no longer move? A fight for life that has so much to give to the public.

Last night at Tremor if you want an engaging thriller series

If you are looking for a TV series, always belonging to the thriller genre, here comes Ultima notte a Tremor, a Spanish title about the story of a musician and composer in crisis who retreats to a northern coastal village to finish his latest work. His only neighbors for miles are a couple who live in the house next door. After a serious accident during a storm, the musician begins to have terrifying visions concerning them.

Hellbound 2 if you love horror (and South Korean) series

If, however, you want a bit of thrill, this weekend corresponds with the return with a new season, three years after its debut on Netflix, of one of the South Korean horror series most loved by the public: Hellbound. In a world where hellish sentences and gruesome executions are commonplace, the Church of the New Truth struggles to maintain power without President Jung Jinsu, who has disappeared. By contrast, the unruly Arrowhead cult increases its influence through propaganda and public trials. The government tasks the New Truth with establishing a new order, using the resurrected Park Jungja. When Jung Jinsu suddenly comes back to life after being in hell, Sodo, a group led by lawyer Min Hyejin who seeks to protect the innocent, tries to find him to avoid further chaos. Is the resurrection the beginning of salvation or another hell? Hellbound returns to provide an answer.

Beauty in Black if you are looking for a drama series

Lovers of drama series, however, can opt for Beauty in Black about the story of two very different women. While Kimmie tries to make ends meet after being kicked out of the house by her mother, Mallory runs a successful business until one day their polar opposite worlds collide. Tyler Perry is the creator, director, writer and executive producer of the series.

The extraordinary life of Ibelin, if you love documentaries

And finally, those who want to get excited and love documentaries can choose to see The Extraordinary Life of Ibelin, a docufilm that received the director’s award and public recognition in the World Cinema Documentary category at the Sundance Film Festival. When Norwegian gamer Mats Steen dies at the age of twenty-five, his parents mourn a life they thought was isolated. Only after having accessed his blog did they discover the deep friendships he had established virtually before dying from a degenerative muscle disease. “The Extraordinary Life of Ibelin” is a transformative journey that demonstrates how a sense of community can transcend the physical world. The film takes us on a journey through Mats Steen’s adventurous online life, introducing us to Ibelin, his charismatic alter ego in World of Warcraft.

