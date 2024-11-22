What to see on Netflix this weekend, unmissable films and series

Are you looking for the perfect TV series or film to watch on Netflix this weekend but don’t know what to choose? We’ll help you with our usual weekend streaming advice appointment. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or a film and above all getting everyone to agree is not that simple. Here is some useful advice to help you choose which series or film to watch in streaming this new weekend which runs from 22 to 24 November 2024.

If you want to get excited: Spellbound – The spell

If you want to get excited, live an incredible adventure, dive into an enchanted world, the right film for you is Spellbound, the new Netflix cartoon that will enchant you. It is the film that all children and adults should see, and even better if they are children of separated parents because this animated film knows how to talk about separation and acceptance with a unique simplicity. Spellbound – The Spellbound tells the adventures of Ellian, the tenacious daughter of the rulers of Lumbria who must undertake a dangerous mission to save her family and the kingdom after a mysterious spell transforms her parents into monsters. The same director as Shrek is behind this film.

Spellbound – The spell: the review

If you’re looking for something light: A man on the Inside

If you are looking for something light but not superficial, a new, very enjoyable dramedy series has arrived on Netflix, A man on the Inside. Retired Charles (Ted Danson) finds new life when he answers an ad from a private investigator and becomes a mole in a secret investigation. The series created by Mike Schur A Man on the Inside is inspired by the feature film “The Mole Agent”, nominated for an Oscar® in 2021 for Best Documentary Feature.

A man on the Inside: the trailer

If you like true stories: Joy

Joy is a film that Joy tells the singular true story of the birth in 1978 of Louise Joy Brown, the world’s first “test tube baby”, and the long ten-year journey to make it possible. The story is told through the point of view of Jean Purdy, a young nurse and embryologist, who has joined forces with scientist Robert Edwards and surgeon Patrick Steptoe to solve the puzzle of infertility with pioneering in vitro fertilization (IVF ). The film celebrates the power of perseverance and the wonders of science by following this trio of maverick visionaries who overcame enormous odds and opposition to realize their dream, thus allowing millions of people to dream with them.

Joy, the true story of the first test tube baby who inspired the Netflix film

If you’re looking for a thriller: The Helicopter Heist

The Helicopter Heist is a new Swedish series based on true events that tells the story of the meticulous planning, ingenuity and nerve that went into pulling off one of history’s most daring crimes. Far surpassing anything that has previously been told about this infamous event, let’s find out how it happened (or could have happened).

If you love teen series: Adoration

Summer has just begun on the Agro Pontino coast when the disappearance of sixteen-year-old Elena casts a shadow on the small community. Given his rebellious nature, both the police and his friends think that it is yet another attempt to escape from a suffocating province but they are wrong. This is the plot of Adoration, the new Italian Netflix teen series that tells the story of a group of teenagers during the summer that will change their lives forever.

Adoration: the review