What to see on Netflix this weekend, unmissable films and series

Are you looking for the perfect TV series or film to watch on Netflix this weekend but don’t know what to choose? We’ll help you with our usual weekend streaming advice appointment. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or a film and above all getting everyone to agree is not that simple. Here is some useful advice to help you choose which series or film to watch in streaming this new weekend which runs from 27 to 29 September 2024.

Everything asks for salvation 2 because it is one of the best Italian series ever

The new episodes of the second season of Everything asks for salvation have arrived on Netflix ready to continue one of the stories that most excited the audience of the streaming platform. Two years have passed and many things have changed: Daniele and Nina became the parents of little Maria and shortly after her birth they moved away. After the intense experience lived during the TSO week, Daniele has chosen to become a nurse and is about to enter as an intern in the hospital where he was admitted. In this new role, he will meet the new patients in the dormitory, who force him to reflect on his excess empathy towards the pain of others and who risk derailing him again. With its new chapter Everything asks for salvation, the greatness of this Italian series is confirmed, which knows how to make people reflect, excite and entertain.

Nobody Wants This because it will make you reflect on your idea of ​​love

If you love romantic series and want a light-hearted, funny but also capable of making you reflect on your idea of ​​love, then Nobody Wants This is the perfect choice for you. Consisting of 10 episodes lasting approximately 20 minutes each, this series starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody is literally adorable and ready to enter the ranking of the best romantic series on Netflix. We assure you that you will finish it in a day and it will not disappoint you.

The Creature from Gyeongseong 2 because it’s a great horror series

One of the most successful South Korean horror series of recent years, The Creature from Gyeongseong, returns to Netflix with new captivating episodes. Set in Seoul in 2024, the second season highlights the infinite bonds that fate weaves for better or worse in Gyeongseong and follows Ho-jae, a man who looks and behaves incredibly similar to Tae-sang, and Chae- ok, a survivor of Gyeongseong Spring.

A true gentleman: avoid as he is a total disappointment

A film absolutely to avoid on Netflix, however, is A True Gentleman. This is a new Turkish title that presents itself as erotic/romantic but is a real disappointment. With a very low quality screenplay and direction, this film tells the story of a man who works as a gigolo and how meeting a girl younger than him will change his life, pushing him to reflect on what really matters. A total disappointment.

