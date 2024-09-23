What to Watch on Netflix This Week: The Must-See Movies and Series

A new week is coming for Netflix and lots of new TV series not to be missed! As usual, our appointment with the most anticipated and interesting Netflix releases of the coming days is back. The streaming platform continues to churn out, week after week, lots of new titles to get passionate about and to give you a complete picture of what awaits us on Netflix this week, here are the best new Netflix releases from September 23 to 29, 2024.

Turkish film “A True Gentleman” (September 26)

Saygın seems to have carved out a place for himself in the glittering world of luxury: charming and aloof, he is seen in the city as the ultimate for wealthy women. Yet behind his refined charm lies a completely different reality. Saygın’s role is to make women feel unique and appreciated, offering them the emotional satisfaction they so desire but hesitate to express. However, there is an existential question he has never asked himself: where is my happiness in all this? This previously unexplored question begins to resonate within him after meeting the young and innocent Nehir, when the meticulous balance of his life begins to crumble.

Kristen Bell’s romantic series “Nobody Wants This” (September 26)

A new romantic series starring Kristel Bell arrives on Netflix this week: Nobody Wants This. An agnostic podcast host and a newly single, unconventional rabbi arrive at a party. When they leave together, the unlikely couple Joanne (Kristen Bell) and Noah (Adam Brody) immediately realize they are attracted to each other. But maybe they also have different views on life, the modern-day obstacles to love, and their sometimes well-meaning, sometimes sabotaging families, including their respective siblings Morgan (Justine Lupe) and Sasha (Timothy Simons).

The second season of Tutto Chiedi Salvation (September 27)

One of the most successful Italian series of recent years returns to Netflix this week: Tutto Chiedi Salvazione with its second season. Two years have passed since we left Daniele e la nave dei pazzi. Many things have changed: Daniele and Nina became the parents of little Maria and shortly after her birth they drifted apart. We find them fighting over custody of the child with the support of their respective and very different families. Daniele, after the intense experience he lived during the week of TSO, has chosen to become a nurse and, thanks to the intervention of Dr. Cimaroli, is about to enter as an intern in the hospital where he was admitted. He has five weeks to demonstrate to the judge that this can become a stable job, establishing himself as a reliable parent. In this new role, Daniele meets the new patients in the ward, who force him to reflect on his excessive empathy towards the pain of others and who risk derailing him again.

Chapter Two of the Korean Series “The Creature of Gyeongseong” (September 27)

Set in Seoul in 2024, the second season highlights the endless ties that fate weaves for better or worse in Gyeongseong and follows Ho-jae, a man who looks and acts remarkably similar to Tae-sang, and Chae-ok, a survivor of the Gyeongseong Spring.

