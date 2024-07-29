What to Watch on Netflix This Week: The Must-See Movies and Series

A new week is coming for Netflix and lots of new TV series not to be missed! As usual, our appointment with the most anticipated and interesting Netflix releases of the coming days is back. The streaming platform continues to churn out, week after week, lots of new titles to get excited about and to give you a complete picture of what awaits us on Netflix this week, here are the best new Netflix releases from July 29 to August 4, 2024. Among the most anticipated titles are the docuseries on the first Nepalese woman to have reached the summit of Everest, Mountain Queen: The Climb of Lhakpa Sherpa, the thriller series How Good Girls Kill Based on the popular New York Times bestseller by Holly Jackson and the second season of the comedy series Unstable.

Mountain Queen: The Lhakpa Sherpa Climb – Docuseries (July 31, 2024)

Lhakpa Sherpa is the first Nepalese woman to summit Everest and has dedicated her life to empowering women and inspiring young women. Now a single mother working at Whole Foods in Connecticut, she has made the dramatic decision to take on the mountain again, determined to follow her destiny and set an example for her daughters. Her story is told in the Netflix docuseries Mountain Queen: Lhakpa Sherpa’s Climb, coming this week.

How They Kill Good Girls – TV Series (August 1, 2024)

Five years ago, college student Andie Bell was murdered by her boyfriend Sal Singh. Case closed. The police know he did it. Everyone in town knows he did it. But smart, determined Pip Fitz-Amobi isn’t so sure, and she’s determined to prove it. And if Sal Singh isn’t a murderer and the real killer is still on the loose, how far will she go to stop Pip from finding out the truth?

How Good Girls Kill is based on the popular New York Times bestselling mystery novel by Holly Jackson. It stars Emma Myers from Wednesday.

Unstable 2 – TV series (August 1)

And this week the comedy Unstable returns to Netflix with its second season. In the second season of Unstable Eccentric, narcissistic biotech entrepreneur Ellis Dragon (Rob Lowe) sets a series of challenges and pitfalls for his son Jackson (John Owen Lowe) to see if he has what it takes to succeed him as heir to the Dragon empire, but one newcomer may have other ideas.

