What to Watch on Netflix This Week: The Must-See Movies and Series

A new week is coming for Netflix and lots of new TV series not to be missed! As usual, our appointment with the most anticipated and interesting Netflix releases of the next few days is back. The streaming platform continues to churn out, week after week, lots of new titles to get passionate about and to give you a complete picture of what awaits us on Netflix this week, here are the best new releases not to be missed. After a long wait, the grand finale of one of the most beloved superhero series has arrived: The Umbrella Academy ready to launch its fourth and final season. Among the new releases, however, there is the South Korean reality show The Influencer which sees social media stars as protagonists ready to face each other in various challenges and, finally, the second season of the fantasy/romantic series Shahmaran is coming.

But let’s go into detail to find out more about these unmissable Netflix novelties.

The Influencer (August 6)

Among the absolute novelties of this new week of August 2024 is the South Korean reality show The Influencer. Like all South Korean series, this one also tries to offer the public something innovative and does so by recruiting the best influencers in the country for a challenge that will test the ability of each of them to attract people’s attention. Whoever stays until the end will win the title of maximum influencer.

The Umbrella Academy 4 (August 8)

The highly anticipated fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy, the superhero series based on the comics created and written by Gerard Way, illustrated by Gabriel Bá and published by Dark Horse Comics, arrives on Netflix this week. What to expect? A fitting finale for a series that has captured audiences’ hearts from the start. The Hargreeves brothers have been separated since the epic battle at Hotel Oblivion resets their timeline. Stripped of their powers, they must now fend for themselves and start a new life… with very different results. However, the peculiarities of their new, disturbing world prove too much to ignore for long. Their father Reginald, alive and well, has emerged from the shadows and is now in full view of everyone, running a powerful and nefarious empire. A mysterious organization known as the Keepers holds clandestine meetings, believing that the reality they all live in is a lie and that a reckoning is imminent. As these strange new forces conspire, the members of the Umbrella Academy must reunite one last time—even at the risk of disrupting the fragile peace they’ve worked so hard to secure—to save this once and for all.

Shahmaran 2 (August 11)

The second season of a fantasy series that has managed to attract a good portion of the public with its first chapter is also coming out these days: Shahmaran. The long-awaited prophecy has come true; Shahmaran begins to awaken in Şahsu’s body, but it will not be easy to complete the transformation. In the meantime, Lilith recovers well from the curse, ready to take revenge for the betrayal suffered for love. Cihan will accompany her in the exploration of the new world that she finds after several centuries. Lilith’s anger has left Maran with no one in the world except Şahsu. In the midst of this clash, the love between Şahsu and Maran will be put to the test, while Shahmaran and Lilith will not stop fighting for the “cycle of the universe”.

