What to Watch on Netflix This Week: The Must-See Movies and Series

A new week is coming for Netflix and lots of new TV series not to be missed! As usual, our appointment with the most anticipated and interesting Netflix releases of the next few days is back. The streaming platform continues to churn out, week after week, lots of new titles to get passionate about and to give you a complete picture of what awaits us on Netflix this week, here are the best new releases not to be missed. Be careful because this is the week of the debut of Emily in Paris 4 but it doesn’t end here because the new action film with Halle Berry, The Union, and a moving documentary film dedicated to the children of prisoners: Daughters.

But let’s go into detail to find out more about these unmissable Netflix novelties.

Daughters – documentary (August 14)

A moving testimony of empathy and forgiveness, the documentary Daughters is the culmination of eight years of work by filmmaker Natalie Rae and social change advocate Angela Patton. The film follows Aubrey, Santana, Raziah, and Ja’Ana as they prepare for a special dance with their incarcerated fathers. Revealing a wisdom and resilience beyond their years, these young girls openly discuss their aspirations, dreams, and the emotional toll of their fathers’ absence and the constraints of virtual visitation. As they navigate grief, anger, and uncertainty, they seize a precious opportunity to build connections. Daughters sheds light on the complexity of family bonds strained by the unforgiving barriers of the penal system and demonstrates that the foundation for community healing lies in the family unit.

Emily in Paris 4 – TV series (August 15)

Emily is reeling from the shocking events of Camille and Gabriel’s disastrous marriage. She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s ex is pregnant and Alfie’s worst fears about her and the chef are confirmed. At work, Sylvie must resolve a thorny dilemma from the past for the sake of her marriage, and the team at Agence Grateau must deal with personnel changes. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when money runs out, they must scramble to save money. Emily and Gabriel’s connection is undeniable as they work together to reach the Michelin star goal, but two big secrets threaten to shatter all their plans.

Emily in Paris 4: plot, trailer, cast

The Union – movie (August 16)

A simple Jersey construction worker named Mike (Mark Wahlberg) finds himself suddenly catapulted into the world of super spies and secret agents when his high school sweetheart Roxanne (Halle Berry) enlists him in a high-risk mission for the U.S. Secret Service.

The Union: plot, trailer, cast

The Best Netflix Series of 2024, So Far