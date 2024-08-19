What to Watch on Netflix This Week: The Must-See Movies and Series

A new week is coming for Netflix and so many new TV series not to be missed! As usual, our appointment with the most anticipated and interesting Netflix releases of the next few days is back. The streaming platform continues to churn out so many new titles to get excited about week after week and to give you a complete picture of what awaits us on Netflix this week, here are the best new releases not to be missed. Among the new releases this week is the new French comedy Nice Girls, the mystery series GG Precinct and the new South Korean thriller series If a Tree Falls in a Forest.

But let’s go into detail to find out more about these unmissable Netflix novelties.

Nice Girls – movie (August 21)

A French action comedy arrives on Netflix this week: Nice Girl. The fearless Léo (Alice Taglioni) thinks she’s the best cop on the French Riviera. When she discovers that her colleague Ludo, almost a brother to her, was killed in Hamburg, she wants to find out the truth at all costs, but her boss (Noémie Lvovsky) has other ideas and wants the case to be assigned to a super German cop. Léo refuses to leave the investigation in the hands of a “loser in uniform”, even less when he discovers that she is the attractive and highly qualified Mélanie (Stéfi Celma). Forced to collaborate, these two strong and conflicting personalities are unaware that the city of Nice is in great danger and discover that they are closer than they could have imagined.

GG Precinct – TV series (August 22)

GG Precinct is a one-of-a-kind crime comedy series that builds on the popularity of the blockbuster Marry My Dead Body, which was submitted as Taiwan’s official selection for the 2024 Oscars®. The quirky cops of GG Precinct return to investigate shocking and hilarious crimes on August 22, only on Netflix.

If a Tree Falls in a Forest – TV Series (August 23)

Not to be missed this week on Netflix is ​​the South Korean psychological thriller “If a Tree Falls in a Forest”, a series ready to conquer everyone with a story full of suspense and twists. The plot? During a quiet summer, a mysterious woman arrives at a vacation home, causing events that will upset the life of the owner and those close to him.