What to Watch on Netflix This Week: The Must-See Movies and Series

A new week is coming for Netflix and lots of new TV series not to be missed! As usual, our appointment with the most anticipated and interesting Netflix releases of the coming days is back. The streaming platform continues to churn out, week after week, lots of new titles to get passionate about and to give you a complete picture of what awaits us on Netflix this week, here are the best new Netflix releases from August 26 to September 1, 2024.

But let’s go into detail.

Kaos, the series about Greek mythology set in the present day

When it comes out: August 29th

Genre: Comedy/Fantasy

Kaos is the highly anticipated modern-day Greek mythology series coming to Netflix this week. The plot revolves around the character of Zeus, played by Jeff Goldblum, who has long been considered the king of the gods. Until he wakes up one day with a wrinkle on his forehead. He becomes neurotic and begins a dangerous path paved with paranoia, convincing himself that this is the beginning of his downfall, the signs of which he now sees everywhere.

Kaos: trailer, cast, previews

Breathe, the Spanish medical drama starring Manu Rios

When it comes out: August 30th

Genre: Doctor

Also arriving this week is Respira, the first Spanish medical drama in the style of Grey’s Anatomy with Manu Rios from Elite among the protagonists. The Joaquín Sorolla in Valencia is much more than a public hospital where lives are saved every day. Doctors and residents work tirelessly at the frenetic pace of the emergency room, where tension, emotions and even desire make the hearts of the staff beat as they increasingly live on the edge of a razor. The arrival of an illustrious patient shines a spotlight on the complicated situation of the public health system, lighting the fuse of what will become a drastic and unprecedented strike.

Breathe: cast, trailer, previews

The Deliverance – The Redemption, the horror film with Glenn Close

When it comes out:

Genre: horror

And then don’t miss the new horror film inspired by a true story The Deliverance starring Glenn Close. Ebony Jackson, a struggling single mother dealing with her own demons, moves her family into a new home to start over. But when strange phenomena in the house arouse the suspicions of child services and threaten to tear the family apart, Ebony soon finds herself in a fight to save herself and the souls of her children. The Deliverance is directed by Academy Award® nominee Lee Daniels and stars Andra Day, Glenn Close, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor and Mo’Nique, offering a one-of-a-kind take on a dark tale of possession and the search for a higher power.

The Deliverance: the trailer