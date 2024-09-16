What to Watch on Netflix This Week: The Must-See Movies and Series

A new week is coming for Netflix and lots of new TV series not to be missed! As usual, our appointment with the most anticipated and interesting Netflix releases of the coming days is back. The streaming platform continues to churn out, week after week, lots of new titles to get passionate about and to give you a complete picture of what awaits us on Netflix this week, here are the best new Netflix releases from September 16 to 22, 2024.

Monsters: The Story of Lyle and Erik Menendez (September 19)

This week sees the return of the second installment of Monsters, Ryan Murphy’s anthology series that aims to chronicle the worst serial killers in American history. And after the phenomenon series Dahmer, released on Netflix in 2022, now comes its sequel, The Story of Lyle and Erik Menendez, dedicated to the story of the murder of their own parents by the Menendez brothers. The series retraces the case of the two brothers convicted in 1996 for the murder of their parents, José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez. While the prosecution claimed that they were trying to inherit the family fortune, the brothers have stated (and remain adamant to this day, while serving life sentences without the possibility of parole) that their actions stemmed from fear of prolonged physical, emotional and sexual abuse at the hands of their parents. Monsters: The Story of Lyle and Erik Menendez explores in detail the historic case that shocked the world, sparked modern audiences’ interest in true crime stories, and in turn asks audiences, “Who are the real monsters?”

Twilight of the Gods (September 19)

Zack Snyder presents Twilight of the Gods, a bold and spectacular new animated interpretation of Norse mythology. In a mythical world of great battles, glorious deeds and deep despair, Leif is a mortal king saved from the battlefield by Sigrid, a relentless warrior with whom he falls in love. On the night of their wedding, Sigrid and Leif survive the terror of Thor, who drives them against all odds to embark on a ruthless mission of vengeance with a band of crusaders. This heroic tale of love, loss and revenge is a journey beyond hell through fantastical lands, bloody battlefields and unleashed wars against gods and demons.

His Three Daughters (September 20)

Also coming to Netflix this week is the emotional drama starring Elisabeth Olsen, “His Three Daughters.” The film, which premiered at last year’s Toronto Film Festival, is a poignant, touching, and funny portrayal of three sisters who reunite after a long time in their ailing father’s New York apartment to care for him. During this time, they also try to mend their fractured relationships.

