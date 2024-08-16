What to watch on Netflix this weekend, the unmissable films and series

Are you looking for the perfect TV series or movie to watch on Netflix this new weekend of August 2024 but you don’t know what to choose? We’ll help you with our usual appointment with the streaming recommendations of the weekend. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or a movie and above all getting everyone to agree is not so simple. Here are some useful tips to help you choose which series or movie to watch in streaming this new weekend that goes from 16 to 18 August 2024.

Must-see titles include the moving documentary Daughters, which chronicles the lives of prisoners’ daughters, the highly anticipated fourth season of Emily in Paris, and the new action film starring Halle Berry, The Union.

Emily in Paris 4 if you want lightheartedness and romance

How to miss the fourth chapter of one of the most beloved Netflix series of all time: Emily in Paris. The new episodes of this title created by Darren Star, the same name behind the successes of Sex and the City, Beverly Hills 90210, Melrose Place, arrived on Netflix on the very day of Ferragosto, continuing the story of the American in Paris played by Lily Collins. This fourth season, which also features Italian actors, is the confirmation that Emily in Paris is a treat for the mood, a series capable of entertaining, involving and always keeping you in suspense. So, if you are a fan of this title, don’t miss the new season and if you have never seen it, take the opportunity to recover it from the beginning because it is worth it.

Emily in Paris 4: the trailer

The Union if you’re looking for some action

If you’re looking for some action, there’s a new adrenaline-pumping movie starring Halle Berry on Netflix. It’s called The Union and it tells the story of a simple Jersey construction worker named Mike (Mark Wahlberg) who suddenly finds himself catapulted into the world of super spies and secret agents when his high school sweetheart Roxanne (Halle Berry) enlists him in a high-risk mission for the U.S. Secret Service.

The Union: the trailer

Daughters if you love documentaries

If, on the other hand, you prefer documentaries and want to delve into a hard and moving true story, Daughters is the right choice for you. This docufilm is the result of eight years of work by director Natalie Rae and social change advocate Angela Patton. The film follows closely Aubrey, Santana, Raziah and Ja’Ana as they prepare for a special dance with their incarcerated fathers. Revealing a profound wisdom and resilience that goes beyond their chronological age, these young girls speak openly about their aspirations, their dreams and the emotional toll of the absence of their fathers, to which are added the constraints of virtual visits. As they deal with grief, anger and uncertainty, they seize a precious opportunity to build relationships. Daughters sheds light on the complexity of family bonds tested by the unforgiving barriers of the criminal justice system and demonstrates that the foundation for community healing lies in the family unit.

The best documentaries on Netflix