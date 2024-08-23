What to watch on Netflix this weekend, the unmissable films and series

Are you looking for the perfect TV series or movie to watch on Netflix this new weekend of August 2024 but you don’t know what to choose? We’ll help you with our usual appointment with the streaming recommendations of the weekend. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or a movie and above all getting everyone to agree is not so simple. Here are some useful tips to help you choose which series or movie to watch in streaming this new weekend that goes from 23 to 25 August 2024. .

Must-see titles include the French action film “Nice Girls,” the South Korean thriller series “If a Tree Falls in a Forest,” and the Taiwanese crime series “GG Precinct.”

Nice Girls

Genre: Action/Comedy

A new French action film arrives on Netflix this week that promises to be fun but also a lot of adrenaline. Fearless Léo (Alice Taglioni) thinks she’s the best cop on the French Riviera. When she discovers that her colleague Ludo, almost a brother to her, was killed in Hamburg, she wants to find out the truth at all costs, but her boss (Noémie Lvovsky) has other ideas and wants the case assigned to a super German cop. Léo refuses to leave the investigation in the hands of a “loser in uniform”, even less when he discovers that she is the attractive and highly qualified Mélanie (Stéfi Celma). Forced to work together, these two strong and conflicting personalities are unaware that the city of Nice is in serious danger… and they discover that they are closer than they could have imagined.

GG Precinct

Genre: crime/comedy

If you want a crime that will excite and make you laugh at the same time, the new Taiwanese series GG Precinct is coming to Netflix in these days of late August, a unique crime comedy series that leverages the notoriety of the box office hit Marry My Dead Body, presented as Taiwan’s official selection for the 2024 Oscars®. The bizarre cops of GG Precinct return to investigate shocking and hilarious crimes on August 22, only on Netflix.

If a tree falls in a forest

Genre: Psychological thriller

If a Tree Falls in a Forest is the new South Korean thriller series on Netflix that will glue you to the screen. The plot? During a quiet summer, a mysterious woman arrives at a vacation home, causing events that will upset the life of the owner and those close to him.