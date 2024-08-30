What to watch on Netflix this weekend, the unmissable films and series

Are you looking for the perfect TV series or movie to watch on Netflix this weekend of late August/early September 2024 but you don’t know what to choose? We’ll help you with our usual appointment with streaming recommendations for the weekend. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or movie and above all getting everyone to agree is not so simple. Here are some useful tips to help you choose which series or movie to watch in streaming this new weekend that goes from August 30 to September 1, 2024.

Must-see titles include the new modern-day Greek mythology series “Kaos,” the Spanish medical drama “Respira,” and the Glenn Close horror film “The Deliverance.” But let’s dive deeper to find out the plot and why it’s worth picking up one of these titles on Netflix.

Kaos because it’s an amazing series

Kaos is the new Netflix series that has made the difference. Irreverent and overwhelming, this title that brings Greek mythology to the present day is a mix of irony, creativity and rhythm. The story is that of Zeus, the king of the gods who wakes up one morning with a wrinkle on his forehead and enters a crisis. He becomes neurotic and takes a dangerous path paved with paranoia, convincing himself that it is the beginning of his fall, of which he now sees the signs everywhere. Kaos is the new Netflix dark fantasy comedy on mythology developed and written by Charlie Covell, creator of The End of the F***ing World.

Kaos Review

Breathe for those who love medical dramas and Manu Rios

If you are looking for a little more romance and you are a fan of medical dramas, “Respira” is the perfect choice for you. Considered the “Spanish Grey’s Anatomy”, “Respira” is a title that life inside a public hospital in Valencia. Doctors and residents work tirelessly at the frenetic pace of the emergency room, where tension, emotions and even desire make the hearts of the staff beat, who increasingly live on the edge of a razor. The arrival of an illustrious patient puts the spotlight on the complicated situation of the public health system, lighting the fuse of what will become a drastic and unprecedented strike. The cast also includes Manu Rios of Elite.

The Deliverance – The Redemption, for those who want a horror (based on a true story)

And finally, if you’re more into horror, here comes The Deliverance, the new film inspired by a true story, directed by Oscar® nominee Lee Daniels and starring Andra Day, Glenn Close, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor and Mo’Nique. The plot? Ebony Jackson is a struggling single mother struggling with her own demons and moves her family into a new home to start over. But when strange phenomena in the house arouse the suspicions of child services and threaten to tear the family apart, Ebony soon finds herself caught in a fight to save herself and the souls of her children. The Deliverance offers a unique take on a dark tale of possession and the search for a higher power.