What to watch on Netflix this weekend, the unmissable films and series

Are you looking for the perfect TV series or movie to watch on Netflix this weekend but don’t know what to choose? We’ll help you with our usual appointment with streaming recommendations for the weekend. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or a movie and above all getting everyone to agree is not that simple. Here are some useful tips to help you choose which series or movie to watch in streaming on this new weekend that goes from September 20 to 22, 2024.

Monsters: The story of Lyle and Erik Menendez because it is a small masterpiece

The series you can’t miss on Netflix this weekend is the second chapter of the true crime anthology saga by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan “Monsters” launched in 2022 with the series Dahmer that had stunned and fascinated the entire world with an intense and brutal story of the cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer. Two years after the release of Dahmer, the second title of the saga dedicated to the portraits of serial killers arrives on Netflix, this time dedicated to the story of the brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez who killed their parents José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez. This series will glue you to the screen with a sophisticated, intense story that you will no longer be able to do without. Monsters: The story of Lyle and Erik Menendez explores in detail the historic case that shocked the world, sparking modern public interest in true crime stories and in turn asks the public itself: “Who are the real monsters?”

Twilight of the Gods if you love animated series and Scandinavian mythology

Twilight of the Gods is Zack Syder’s bold and spectacular new interpretation of Norse mythology. In a mythical world of great battles, glorious deeds and deep despair, Leif is a mortal king saved from the battlefield by SIGRID, a relentless warrior with whom he falls in love. On the night of their wedding, Sigrid and Leif survive the terror of Thor, who drives them against all odds to embark on a ruthless mission of vengeance with a band of crusaders. This heroic tale of love, loss and revenge is a journey beyond hell through fantastical lands, fierce and bloody battlefields and wars waged against gods and demons.

His Three Daughters: If You Want a Drama

If you love drama and are ready to shed a few tears in front of the TV, there is His Three Daughters, the film starring Elizabeth Olsen that thrilled the Toronto International Film Festival last year. This intense, touching and funny representation follows the story of three sisters who reunite after a long time in their ailing father’s New York apartment to care for him. During this time, they also try to mend their broken relationships.

