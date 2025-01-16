WhatsApp announces new features for chats: video effects and personalized stickers from selfies

WhatsApp recently announced the introduction of four new features that aim to further improve the platform. In this case, the messaging app introduced new functions for some users with beta number 2.25.1.17: the quick reactions to messages, Video effects built into the app’s camera and the creation of personalized stickers starting from your selfies (as well as their simplified sharing). These functions, currently being gradually released globally, although they may seem at first glance to be mere aesthetic improvements, could potentially enrich the user experience and make your chats more dynamic.

The four new features announced by WhatsApp

One of the most interesting new features announced by WhatsApp concerns the possibility of Quickly react to messages with a double tap. This function, already present on other messaging apps, allows you to express a mood without having to type a reply message and without necessarily having to choose between multiple reactions. In fact, with a simple double tap on a message received, the most used emoji for quick reactions will be added, thus facilitating interaction between users. To use a different emoji, however, simply press the button + and choose what you prefer, as you have done so far.

Another novelty that will surely be much appreciated concerns the personalized stickers. Thanks to this new function it will be possible turn a selfie into a sticker to use in conversations by selecting the option Create stickerstake a selfie with the app’s camera and customize it as you like. This function, already accessible to Android users, will soon also be available for iPhone users. And staying on the topic of stickers, WhatsApp has also decided to make it easy to share sticker packswhich can be sent to your contacts with a simple tap.

Multimedia customization also receives an interesting update, since they have been introduced 30 visual effects including filters, backgrounds and animations to enrich the shots and videos sent in chats. This functionality is inspired by the effects already present in video calls, thus expanding the creative possibilities for users.

Graphic summary of the new WhatsApp functions. Credit: WhatsApp.



How to receive the new WhatsApp features

If you’re wondering how to receive the new WhatsApp featuresthe answer is simple: by providing update the app to the latest version available via the Google Play Store on Android or the Apple App Store on iPhone. It must be said, however, that even if you have the most updated version of WhatsApp you may not immediately have the new features we have described to you, as their release is taking place gradually all over the world, so it may be necessary to wait a bit if you are not he is among the “luckiest” users who will have received them before everyone else.

In the meantime, Meta has anticipated that further updates will arrive in the coming months that will continue to improve the user experience, while maintaining the high standards of security and privacy that characterize the platform.