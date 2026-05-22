WhatsApp is testing a feature that makes messages disappear after reading

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WhatsApp is developing a new feature designed to protect user privacy: a timer that automatically delete messages when the recipient he opens them and reads them. The option, called “After reading”was created to resolve an important limitation of classic disappearing messages, whose countdown starts from the moment they are sent, regardless of whether the recipient has actually seen them. The novelty of “ephemeral messages” was identified by the portal WABetaInfo (a site that specializes in spotting new features in Meta’s messaging app) first in the WhatsApp beta for iOS, and now it’s also being released on Android via the Google Play beta channel.

Ephemeral messages evolve: the problem of traditional disappearance

In the current version of WhatsApp, i ephemeral messages they are canceled based on fixed deadlines calculated from the moment of sending: 24 hours, 7 days or 90 days. The system works well to keep chats tidy, but presents a paradox: if we set a deadline that is too short and the recipient is not connected or does not check their phone in time, the message disappears before it is even read, completely frustrating the communication.

How the new privacy option works

With thebeta update 2.26.19.11 for Android – corresponding to version 26.19.10.72 already tested on iOS – the mechanism changes substantially. The message remains visible in the recipient’s chat without any immediate expiration, and the timer is activated only when it is opened. At that point, before sending the message, the sender can choose between three time windows: 5 minutes, 1 hour or 12 hours. By choosing the shorter option, the recipient will have five minutes to read the content before it is permanently deleted. There is also a security clause: if the message is never opened, it still disappears 24 hours after sending.

The new “After reading” feature coming to WhatsApp. Credit: WABetaInfo.



When it will be available to everyone

For now the function is only available for one small group of beta userswhich tests pre-release versions of the app to identify any bugs before the official release. However, the large-scale launch should not be long in coming for common users too. The same portal WABetaInforegarding the availability of the feature, stated:

In next weeksWhatsApp will make the new timer available to more users, making it easier to control how long read messages are displayed.

To ensure that the function does not catch you unprepared, remember to keep the WhatsApp application installed on your mobile device constantly updated.