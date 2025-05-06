Whatsapp Testa the use of group “empty” chats: what they are and what they are for

WhatsApp He is experimenting with a novelty that could change the way we use group chats: the possibility of creating them without having to add the participants immediately. With the latest beta version for Android (2.25.14.12), some users can already access this function that allows you to Create “empty” group chatthat is, without initial members. The novelty, discovered by Wabetainfo – the portal specialized in anticipating the new WhatsApp functions – has a double advantage. On the one hand, it allows a freer and flexible management of the groups, allowing you to organize them calmly; on the other, it makes it easier to create “group” chat used as personal spaces for notes, ideas, or storage of content. With this change, therefore, it seems that WhatsApp wants to align more to the real behaviors of users, offering a more versatile tool and suitable for daily needs.

How to access the new function of group chats “Empty” on WhatsApp

According to reports from WabetainfoFor access the new function of group chats “Empty”beta testers must simply press the button to start a new chat in the conversation tab, select New groupand observe whether a message appears in the upper bar that reports the possibility of not adding participants sitting. If the message is visible, it is possible to create the “empty” group.

For now there are no official timing on the arrival of this function in the stable version of the app, so you just have to wait.

Interface through which to create “empty” group chat. Credit: Wabetainfo.



What is the usefulness of creating “empty” group chat

This novelty is more useful than it seems and It has at least a couple of advantages. The main one is the flexibility: for example, if you are organizing a trip or project but you have not yet decided who to involve, you can immediately create the group and add the participants later. In this way, the initial pressure is reduced and chat can be used as a temporary brainstorming space.

But there is also another useful aspect: the new function simplifies the “alternative” use of group chatsvery common among users. Many create groups in which they are the only members to save links, notes, images or documents. To date, to create a group chat to be used alone, at least another contact must be temporarily added, and then remove it immediately after. Now, however, this step is no longer necessary (at least for those who already have the active function).