WhatsApp will no longer be available on some iPhone models from May 2025: which ones and why

WhatsApp announced that from May 5, 2025 its official app will stop working on some older iPhone modelsincluding iPhone 5s, iPhone 6 And iPhone 6s. The root cause is related to updating the software requirements: the app will require at least iOS 15.1 in order to function, and these models cannot be updated to this version of Apple’s mobile operating system. These are devices launched between 2013 and 2014, which are now over a decade old but which, presumably, could still be used, albeit by a small number of users.

WhatsApp will stop working on some iPhones because they are obsolete

The lack of WhatsApp support on versions prior to iOS 15.1 represents an important milestone for the application, which evidently wants implement new features that require advanced technologies and APIs (Application Programming Interface) most recent. To be clear, APIs would be a series of tools and protocols that allow applications to communicate with each other, and the new APIs available in iOS 15.1 allow you to optimize the app and introduce features that would not be possible on more obsolete operating systems.

The choice to abandon old devices is probably not just a question of technical compatibility, but also of safety. Newer versions of iOS offer advanced protections against malware and hacking attempts, and WhatsApp, like other apps, wants to ensure its users have the safest experience possible. Continuing to support older operating systems would mean exposing the app and its users to vulnerabilities that could be exploited by attackers.

Users interested in the news should receive a notification when opening WhatsApp these days, as demonstrated by the following screenshot which in Italian reads: «Update to the latest version of iOS to continue using WhatsApp. WhatsApp will stop supporting this version of iOS after May 5, 2025. Go to Settings > General, then tap Software Update to get the latest version of iOS.”

The notification that appears on obsolete iPhones on which WhatsApp is installed. Credit: WABetaInfo.



What to do if you have one of these iPhones

In a report drawn up by WABetaInfoa portal specialized in finding news regarding WhatsApp, we read

WhatsApp is providing a five-month notice period, giving users time to update their devices if possibleor consider alternatives if their hardware does not support the latest versions of iOS.”

In other words, therefore, if you have a iPhone 7 or later models compatible with iOS 15.1 or laterall you have to do is update the software of your “iPhone” by opening the app Settings and going to the section General > Software update. From there you can then download And install the latest update available.

If, however, your iPhone does not meet the aforementioned requirements, as it is a iPhone 5s, 6/6 Plus or 6s/6s Plusyou have only one possible solution: replace it with a newer device.