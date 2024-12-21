WhatsApp will no longer work on several Android smartphones from January 1st: here’s what they are

From the January 1, 2025the messaging app from WhatsApp it will no longer be officially supported on some smartphones Android that no longer meet the technical requirements necessary to make it work. This decision, communicated by Meta, goes to cut support for obsolete devices released between 2012 and 2013so as to guarantee safety, efficiency and the possibility of integrating new features. The affected devices belong to well-known brands such as HTC, LG, Motorola, Samsung And Sonyand they share a common characteristic: they are not upgradeable to Android 5.0 or to a subsequent version of the software, the minimum requirement to “run” WhatsApp on a terminal with the “green robot” operating system on board.

As for iOS, Meta has announced that the WhatsApp app will no longer be available for some iPhone models from May 2025.

The list of Android smartphones that will not support WhatsApp from 2025

THE’complete list of models which starting from the new year will no longer be supported by WhatsApp includes the models indicated below, sorted by manufacturer.

HTC

One

One X+

Desire 500

Desire 601

LG

Optimus G

Nexus 4

G2 Mini

L90

Motorola

Moto G (1st generation)

Droid Razr HD

Moto E (1st generation)

Samsung

Galaxy S3

Galaxy Note II

Galaxy Ace 3

Galaxy S4 Mini

Sony

Xperia Z

Xperia SP

Xperia T

Xperia V

What to do if you have a smartphone that will not support WhatsApp from 2025

If you are among the very few users who still own one of the smartphones listed in the previous lines, the lack of WhatsApp support gives you theassist For replace it with a newer modelwhich you support Android 5.0 or later. Another viable option could be to use the service from the mobile web browser WhatsApp Webeven if it is not exactly the maximum in comfort and efficiency.

In addition to the lack of support for WhatsApp (and possibly other messaging apps), using a device with an obsolete operating system could represent a real risk to your security. The lack of availability of security patches, in fact, makes the system vulnerable to possible cyber attacks. Better not to take this potential danger lightly.