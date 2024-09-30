"Where is Wanda?": plot, trailer and release date of the German dark comedy series on Apple TV+

Culture

“Where is Wanda?”: plot, trailer and release date of the German dark comedy series on Apple TV+

A new dark comedy TV series is coming to Apple TV+, the first in German on Apple’s streaming platform. It’s called Where’s Wanda? – in German Wo ist Wanda? – and here are all the previews on the cast, plot and release date, and the official trailer of the series.

What is Where’s Wanda about?

Where’s Wanda? tells the story of Dedo and Carlotta Klatt, parents desperately searching for their seventeen-year-old daughter Wanda, who has disappeared for months without a trace. When the police can’t find her, the family takes matters into their own hands and obtains surveillance devices with the help of their tech-savvy son Ole. Disguised as employees of an electricity company, they put the neighborhood and then half the neighborhood under surveillance, discovering that, behind closed doors, none of their neighbors are who they pretend to be.

The cast of the series

The cast of Where’s Wanda? consists of Heike Makatsch, Axel Stein, Lea Drinda and Leo Simon. Oliver Lansley is executive producer and wrote the story of the series, directed by Christian Ditter, also executive producer as well as Nataly Kudiabor and Sebastian Werninger.

When Where’s Wanda? comes out?

The series, made up of 8 episodes, will be released with one episode per week starting from Wednesday 2 October.

The trailer for Where’s Wanda?

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Extinct volcanoes could host large deposits of rare earths: new study
“Where is Wanda?”: plot, trailer and release date of the German dark comedy series on Apple TV+
Israel eliminates Nasrallah, Hezbollah leader, in Beirut and attacks in Yemen: what can happen