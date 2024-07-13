Where to watch Canada vs Uruguay for third place in the Copa America live online for free from the United States

The Canucks, the revelation team of the Copa America 2024will play their last match for third place against the Uruguay team in the Bank of America Stadium, Charlotteat 8:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). Canada came into this tournament as a surprise after knocking out several South American rivals along the way. However, it fell in the semifinals against Argentina for its ticket to the final. Find out all the details to watch the match from the United States via The Republic Sports.

Where to watch Canada vs. Uruguay from the United States?

The American public will be able to experience the semifinal match of Canada and Uruguay through the following channels:

Fox Sports

TUDN

Univision

Additionally, it will be available to watch on the following streaming platforms: Fubo TV, TUDN USA and Vix.

For Uruguay, the event can be seen on DSports, AUF TV, Antel TV and TV Ciudad.

The Canadian vs. Uruguay teams will face each other for third place in the 2024 Copa América. Photo: LR composition.

What time and when does Canada vs. Uruguay start?

The match between Canada vs. Uruguay will take place this Saturday, July 13 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). Check out the list of times in other countries below.

Canada: 8:00 pm

8:00 pm Uruguay: 9:00 pm

9:00 pm United States: 8:00 pm (Eastern Time)

Mexico: 6.00 pm

Ecuador, Colombia, Peru: 7.00 pm

Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Venezuela: 8.00 pm

Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay: 9.00 pm

Spain: 2.00 am (Sunday 14th).

In which stadium will Canada vs. Uruguay be played for third place in the 2024 Copa América?

The stadium where the game will be played Canada vs. Uruguay will be the Bank of America Stadium from the city of Charlottein North Carolina. Known for being the home of the Carolina Panthers and the Charlotte FC of the NFL and MLSrespectively, has a capacity of 74,867 spectators.

Bank Of America Stadium will be the venue for the Copa America third-place match. Photo: Uptown Charlotte.

How do both teams approach the 2024 Copa América match?

In the case of Canada, the Americans come into the match after having been defeated by the Argentine national team. With goals from Lionel Messi and Julián Álvarez, the Canucks will play the match for third place in the Copa América. Despite the defeat, Jesse Marsch, Canada’s coach, was pleased with the results achieved in this continental tournament. |

For Uruguay, third place is a sad defeat, after falling 1-0 to Colombia. The Charrúas had the advantage of one more man; however, that was not an impediment to breaking Camilo Vargas’ goal. Bielsa’s men will seek to take the bronze medal.

Canada vs. Uruguay: Possible lineups

Canada: Maxime Crépeau; Alistar Johnston, Moise Bombito, Derek Cornelius, Alphonso Davies; Richie Laryea, Ismael Koné, Stephen Eustaquio, Jacob Shaffelburg; Cyle Larin, Jonathan David.

Uruguay: Sergio Rochet; Guillermo Varela, Jose Maria Gimenez, Mathias Olivera, Matias Vine; Manuel Ugarte, Federico Valverde, Facundo Pellistri, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Cristian Olivera; Darwin Nunez.