Which mosquito repellents work best? Types and mechanism of action

With the arrival of summer, mosquitoes become a constant nuisance. But what are the most effective and safe methods to defend yourself from their bites? Let’s see in detail how the methods work mechanics, chemists And physicists and let’s find out what they are principles active approved by the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) to prevent mosquito bites. Spoiler: Not all mosquito repellants work. For example those based on lemongrass, lavender And bergamot They don’t work very well compared to approved synthetic substances.

Mechanical mosquito repellent methods

Mechanical methods include all those measures that physically prevent mosquitoes from accessing indoor environments. Among these we find:

Mosquito nets : placed on windows and doors, they prevent insects from entering the house, depending on the size of the grid;

: placed on windows and doors, they prevent insects from entering the house, depending on the size of the grid; Curtains : useful both indoors and outdoors, they offer a physical barrier against insects, less effective than mosquito nets;

: useful both indoors and outdoors, they offer a physical barrier against insects, less effective than mosquito nets; Clothing adequate : wearing long, light clothing can protect your skin from bites, although tight-fitting clothing may not work as mosquitoes can sometimes bite through fabric;

: wearing long, light clothing can protect your skin from bites, although tight-fitting clothing may not work as mosquitoes can sometimes bite through fabric; Doors in the air: systems that create a powerful flow of air from top to bottom at the entrance to the rooms, preventing insects from entering.

These methods are Most effectivealong with those chemists.

Chemical mosquito repellent methods

The methods chemists involve the use of products that contain chemical substances capable of irritating or disorienting the mosquitoespreventing them from approach. These substances can be spread in theenvironment or applied directly to the skin via spray, roll on or creams.

The European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) has approved four active substances and demonstrated their effectiveness:

1. Diethyltoluamide (DEET): we find this active ingredient under various names, such as N,N-Diethyl-3-methylbenzamide or N,N-diethyl-meta-toluamide;

2. Icaridin: also known as KBR3023 or picaridin.

3. Ethyl Butyl Acetyl Amino Propionate (IR3535): Another common name for this substance is IR3535.

4. Parametanediol (PMD): Also known as para-menthane-3,8-diol.

Mosquito repellent spray.



These substances are highly effective, but there are also other products on the market, such as those based on eucalyptus And geraniol which have a lower efficacy but also those based on lemongrass, lavender And bergamotwhich work even less.

Room mosquito repellents, such as electro-emitters they mosquito coilsuse chemicals to protect entire rooms. The electro-emitters They are devices that use solutions liquid based on pyrethroidssimilar to natural pyrethrins. Pyrethroids act on the nervous system of insects, causing paralysis. Solid-charge electro-emitters, on the other hand, are based on pyrethroids photolabiletherefore pyrethroids which degrade more easily with light and are absorbed on a cellulose or pressed sand plate.

Between the two products, therefore liquid or solid charge diffusers, there are not many differencesin the sense that they release the substance into the environment and allow us to protect ourselves in a 20m room2but it is important to point out that the plate ones have a protection storm more limited.

Finally, the mosquito coils contain compressed sawdust and starch, enriched with a pyrethroid such as bioallethrin. They have a limited range of action (2-4 meters) and their effectiveness can be influenced by the wind.

Mosquito coil.



Physical mosquito repellent methods

Among the physical methods there are the lamps insecticides and the ultrasound.

– Lamps insecticides: They attract insects with ultraviolet (UVA) light and “shock” them upon contact with an electrical grid. However, they are not selective for mosquitoes and will also kill other insects.

– Ultrasound: devices that emit sound waves above 20,000 Hz. However, their effectiveness is questionable and they could annoy other animals.