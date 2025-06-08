Who are the Amish, the Christian religious community present in the United States of America

The Amish they are a Christian religious community born fromAnabattism who made simplicity and their separation from the world their existential pillars in an era dominated by technologycome on social network and from one speed always growing. They are characterized by the refusal of childhood baptism, the separation between church and state and non -violence and live mainly in agricultural communityespecially in United Statesin particular in Ohio and Pennsylvania. But who really are the Amish? And how do they manage to keep alive a vision of the world so far from the dominant one in today’s United States?

History and origins of the Amish

To understand who are today the Amishit is necessary to return toEurope of XVI and 17th centuryin an era of profound religious transformations. The Amish in fact descend from a wider movement known as Anabattismborn in Swiss and in the territories of the current Germany during the Protestant reform. The Anabattisti distinguished themselves for some radical positions: they refused the childhood baptismclaiming that the wedding ring should be one Conscious choice of the adult; they supported one rigid separation between church and state; and they practiced the non -violencein clear contrast with the war and religious climate of time.

Amish girls walking with typical clothes in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.



In the 1693a Swiss preacher name Jakob Ammann led a split inside the community menonitebelieving that the discipline had become too permissive. Ammann proposed a more rigid and “pure” vision of the Christian faith: he was in favor of the Meidung (the social avoidance of those who broke the rules of the community), to the simple life and to the submission absolute to the principles of the Bible.

Persecution, splitting and migration

From the early stages of their existence, the Amish were the subject of severe religious persecutions: European governments, both Catholic and Protestant, saw the anabattisti in general suspiciously, because they refused the oath, military leverage and political authority on issues of consciousness. Also, their choice of live separatedOf do not baptize children at birth and of Do not participate in civil life (nor pay certain taxes) made them one Threat to the social order of the time. Many Amish they were arrested, imprisoned, tortured and killed. The authorities confiscated their assets, destroyed their communities and forced them to convertists or to flee.

There turning It happened in the XVIII centurywhen the Amish found a concrete possibility of living according to their religious principles: emigrate to the new world. The destination was the Pennsylvaniaone Cologne founded by William PennEnglish quacchero who had guaranteed religious freedom to all persecuted groups. Starting from 1720several Amish families crossed the Atlantic, initially stable in the Lancaster County region: here, the Amish were finally able to build autonomous communitybased on agricultural work, onself -sufficiency and on respect of religious rules. The new lands offered isolation, freedom and the possibility of expansion.

An identity based on the separation of the world: the rules

To understand the Amish it is essential to understand the concept of GelassenheitGerman terminable term in one word, but which can be rendered as “submission, modesty, serene acceptance of the divine will”. This principle guides daily behavior: the Amish refuse l‘individualismthe vanitythe competitionin favor of communityof thehumility and of theequality.

In fact, the separation from the world (Nonconformedity) is not a simple refusal of modernity, but one theological choice. Each innovation is assessed on the basis of its impact on community cohesion. If for example, one technologylike the car or mobile phone, can generate inequalities or break the collective balance, it is rejected in favor of common sharing.

Work and family

The ameshs then do not refuse all technology In bulk, in agriculture, for example, they use tractors, often towed by horses, greenhouses and non -electrical mechanical tools. Indeed, some more progressive communities, called New Order Amishadmit the use of telephone (in cabins shared outside the houses) and, in some cases, also theelectricity through self -employed generators. From an economic point of view, the Work In the community it is central: each Amish family manages one farm or aartisanal activitybut success and competition must not be the pivot of one’s life, which must focus on family.

A Amish at work in the fields in Lancaster in Pennsylvania.



The Amish families I am usually numerouswith an average of 6-8 children, e Each member has clear and shared roles; Education is mandatory up to 14 years, with schools managed directly by the communities and with Amish teachers. After that, young people begin to work in the family and learn a craft. Even education therefore, like work, aims to make young people independent but deeply linked to the community and the family. Contrary to what one might think, the Amish speak 3 languages: The German in the family, theEnglish For relations with the outside andhigh German (formal and unused today) for religious functions.

Rumspringa: the right to choose

One of the most fascinating and debated aspects of Amish culture is the Rumspringliterally “running around”. Starting from 16 yearsthe young Amish are in fact free to experience the outside world: they can dress like “English” (so they call Americans non-amish), attend clubs, use technology and, in some cases, live away from home. This period of freedom has a fundamental function: CHOOSE CONSIRELY whether to adhere to the Amish Church through adult baptism. Surprisingly, about the 90% of young people decide to stay In the community: this data, often ignored, shows how deep and rooted the social and spiritual bond that the Amish build from childhood.

Amish in a large metropolitan city. Credit: documentary “Breaking Amish”



In fact, the Rumspring He also attracted the attention of the media: numerous documentaries, TV series and films have explored this moment of passage, often emphasizing the more transgressive and dramatic aspectshelping to create a Alone of mystery around youth Amish and to the dilemmas of the choice. Today the Amish arouse a mixed look at curiosity, respect and suspicion. Behind the image of a peaceful, simple and laborious community, some Episodes of news and testimonies of former members they raised questions about possible abuse, imposed silences and internal tensions. Although it cannot be generalized, they also emerge Shadows and contradictions who coexist with the integrity and sustainability of their lifestyle.