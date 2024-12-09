Who invented the paperback book, when and why? It’s an Italian idea!

The paperback bookone of the largest publishing revolutions, was born with the aim of making reading accessible to a wider audience and encouraging the spread of culture beyond the confines of the intellectual elite. This innovation is due to Aldus Manutiusa Venetian humanist and typographer who in 16th centuryduring the Renaissance, transformed the idea of ​​the book, making it more economical, practical and portable. The history of the paperback book not only testifies to a technological change, but also reflects the cultural and social transformations of the time, which pointed towards a greater democratization of knowledge.

Who was Aldo Manuzio, inventor of the paperback book

Aldus Manutius (1449-1515), central figure ofRenaissance humanismwas a printer and publisher who operated in Venicethen one of the most important cultural and commercial centers in Europe. Manutius had the foresight to combine his sumptuous and expensive editions with cheaper and more portable works, which he himself defined in 1503 “libelli portables in formam enchiridii” («enrichiridion» means «which is held in the hand»). These volumes, produced in the octavo format, were carefully designed and aimed at a wider audience, going beyond the boundaries of the narrow elite of writers and scholars.

Print in octavo it meant dividing each sheet into eight smaller sheets, and the advantages were numerous, among which the most important: saving paper and allowing a new way of reading, which responded to the needs of an audience already present but never recognised, which was looking for an approach to reading distinct from past practices. The size (approximately 10.5 x 16 cm) allowed us to abandon the large and heavy volumes that had been handwritten or printed until then, making the portable and handy texts.

Aldo Manuzio, inventor of the paperback book.



His invention of the paperback book dates back to 1501when he published the “Bucolic” Of Virgil The printer’s objective was twofold: on the one hand, to bring readers closer to the classical works of antiquity; on the other, promoting a new way of reading, free from the constraints of academic study and dedicated spaces. This first experiment was followed by editions of other great Latin classics, such as Juvenal, Ovid And Guidebut also Italian works such as those of Dante And Petrarch.

Another crucial aspect of Manutius’ contribution was the adoption of character italicswhich reduced the amount of space needed for text, making books even more compact and readable. His editions, known as “aldine” – they are therefore named after him – were designed for a wide audience: not only scholars, but also merchants, travelers and literature enthusiasts. This intuition responded to an emerging cultural need in an era in which knowledge began to spread thanks to the press.

The meaning and legacy of the paperback book

The invention of the paperback book marked a epochal turning point for the diffusion of knowledge. Its practicality, combined with lower production costs, made the texts accessible to wider segments of the population. It was not only a technological change, but also a political and social act: the paperback book contributed to the democratization of culture, expanding the audience of readers.

In the following centuries, the concept was further developed and refined. In the 19th century, publishers such as Sonzogno in Italy e Tauchnitz in Germany they began to publish economical series aimed at a mass audience. The real explosion of the paperback book, however, occurred in 20th century: Allen Lane, founder of Penguin Books, in 1935 he introduced the modern “paperbacks”. the actual term “paperback” comes from the English “pocket book“, introduced in the United States in 1939 by the publishing house Simon & Schuster. In France, the “Livres de Poche” appeared in 1952.

These high-quality but low-cost books conquered the global market, becoming an indispensable tool for daily reading. In Italy, a crucial transition occurred in 1965 with them Oscar Mondadoridescribed by Vittorio Sereni, poet and editorial manager of the series, as “transistor books”. They are credited with having introduced the paperback book also into newsstand channels.

Today, the concept of the paperback book has taken on characteristics closer to those of the mass publishing market. While remaining faithful to the principles of accessibility and manageability, it has evolved into a more structured form, linked to the modern cultural industry. The contemporary paperback stands out not only for its small format (11 x 18 cm in international standard), but also for the economical paperback, the low price and the inclusion in numbered series. This model, largely consolidated thanks to Anglo-American publishing, represented a decisive step in the evolution of the paperback book, keeping its founding principles alive while adapting them to the needs of modern industry.