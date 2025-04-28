Who is Cardinal Camerlengo and what the tasks are in the event of a vacant seat to the election of the Pope

Cardinal Camerlengo is the prelate in charge of administer the assets of the Church during the vacantthat is, in the absence of the pontiff (because on the road, or resigning, or death). For this, in the transition from a pontificate to the next it is one of the most important figures together with the cardinal deanto which the conclave is responsible for, and to the Cardinal ProtodiaConowhich announces the election of the new pontiff.

The figure of the Camerlengo exists approximately from the 11th-XII century and for a long time he had the task of administering the assets of the Holy See (not only during the vacant office). With the passing of the centuries he lost this function, but has preserved the role of administrator between the Pope’s death and the election of the successor. The current Camerlengo, the cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrellalso holds other economic and financial assignments.

Who is Cardinal Camerlengo and what his functions are

The term “Camerlengo” (from the Latin Camerlingus) derives from roomLatin word that means “room”, “room”. In the past, in fact, the financial administration of the Holy See was called Thesauraria room And the Camerlengo was in charge of managing it. Only in the following era, the influence of Latin led to the formation of similar terms also in medieval Germanic languages, such as the ancient German kamerling.

Cardinal Tauran, Camerlengo from 2014 to 2018



The figure of the Camerlengo is attested from the 11th centurybut over time its functions have changed several times. For some centuries he has lost most of his economic-financial scope functions, but has retained a central role during the vacant office. The precise attributions are defined by several documents, among which the most recent is the Apostolic Constitution Praedicate evangeliumissued by Francesco in 2022. The Camerlengo is nominated by the pontiff But, in some cases, the Conclave chose the Camerlengo in charge as a new pope. The last one became the cardinal Eugenio Pacellielected pontiff in 1939 with the name of Pius XII.

Pius XII, Camerlengo before becoming Pope



The Camerlengo during the vacant office

During the vacant office the Camerlengo is in charge of many functions, First of all, he must verify the death of the Pope. According to tradition, Camerlengo called the Pope Three times with his name of baptism and, later, ascertained the death, the phrase pronounced “real Pope Mortuus est“, Meaning what “The pope really died“, which started the vacant headquarters; today it is in charge of veil on the face of the deceased pontiff. Later, he deals with affixing the seals to the Pope’s Chamber and study, as well as to destroy, at least symbolically, the fisherman’s ring.

Among the duties of Camerlengo there is also that of administering the assets of the Roman Curia. For this purpose, it can demand Reports on financial conditions of the administrations of the Holy See, may request the budget and final balance To the Council for the Economy and can ask for any other economic-financial information. To exercise its functions, it makes use of the support of three assistant cardinals.

Coat of arms of the Holy See during the vacant office



However, it is not the Camerlengo that convene the cardinals in Rome for the conclavebecause the task belongs to cardinal deannor to announce the election of the pontiff with the formula “Habemus Papam“, Which is pronounced by Cardinal ProtodiaCono.

The current Camerlengo: Cardinal Farrell

The current Cardinal Camerlengo is the Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrellwho assumed theAssignment in 2019 on the appointment of Pope Francis. Farrell, born in Dublin in 1947, was ordained a priest in 1978; In 2001 the diocese of Rusuccuru, in Algeria was appointed bishop and was assigned to him. At the same time, he obtained the position of Washington auxiliary bishop. In 2007 he obtained the promotion to Dallas titular bishop.

The current Camerlengo Kevin Farrell cardinal



Farrell remained in the United States until 2016, when he was appointed cardinal and called to Rome with the task of prefect of the dicastery for the laity, family and life (assignment that still holds). In 2019 he obtained the task of chamberlainto which they added Other titles in the following years: President of the Commission of Reserved subjects, president of the Investment Committee, president of the Court of Cassation of the Vatican City. In these days of the vacant office, Farrell is dealing with the administration of the Holy See assets awaiting the election of the new Pope.