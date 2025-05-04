Who is the Sibyl, the history of the prophetic woman inspired by the gods

Behind the Sibilla A enigmatic and mysterious figure is hiding that has its roots in theAncient Greek mythologycrosses centuries of history and spreads beyond the borders of the Peloponnese. It is a generic name indicating a prophetess inspired by the gods which, according to tradition, was capable of predict the future through dark and a little ambiguous oracles. The term sibilla derives from ancient Greek Sybilla and indicated exactly a woman with divinator powers because inspired by the gods, in particular by Apollo in the case of Sibilla Delticaprecisely called Pizia, Considered an eminent figure to contact before making important decisions such as the foundation of a new colony or the beginning of a war.

The Sibilline prophecies they were smoky, they came transcribed in verse and needed interpretation. Many speculations have been made regarding their divinatory methods and altered states of consciousness: some historians and scholars suggest that the sibyls could inhale vapors or gas from cracks in the ground, and these fumes, probably containing psychoactive or hallucinogenic substancescould have induced states of ecstasy or trance. Also, before proposing, the Sibille participated in purification ritualslike sacred or fasting bathrooms, to prepare spiritually, and singing and dance practicescommon in many ancient cultures, which could contribute to inducing themystical ecstasy. Erodoto and Virgil speak of the Sibyls, testifying to their presence and diffusion in numerous cultures of the Mediterranean and the near-eastern area, with variants that intertwine with religion, philosophy and literature.

Famous Sibille

Pizia is linked to Apollo, but it is not the only figure that the literary tradition has brought back to the present day, there are at least four particularly known sibyls:

Sibilla Cumana : among the most famous of the Roman tradition, it was linked to the city of Cuma, in Campania. Virgil mentions it in Aeneid describing it as the guide of Aeneas in the Oltretomba. According to legend, it was the custodian of Sibillini books prophetic texts consulted by the Romans in times of crisis.

Sibilla Deltica di Michelangelo. Credit: Michelangelo, Public Domain, via Wikimedia Commons



Sibilla Eritrea : originally from the city of Eritre in Asia Minor, it was said to have had prophesied the coming of a “savior” which is why in the Christian era it was associated with Messianic prophecies .

The influence of the Sibyl in Roman and medieval culture

Latin culture took the prophecies of the Sibyls in great account to the point that i Sibillini books which collected them, attributed precisely to the Sibilla Cumanawere jealously guarded in Temple of Jupiter Capitoline To be consulted by the Senate in critical moments for the Republic and the Empire. In the Middle Ages and in the Renaissance, the image of the Sibilla underwent a transformation: From a pagan figure it becamein some contexts, A prophetex of Christianityhis oracles were reinterpreted in a Christian key and were even represented in the works of sacred art, as in the frescoes of Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapelwhere several sibyls appear next to the biblical prophets.

A sketch of the Cumana Sibilla in Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel



The Sibyl between myth and legend

Beyond the historical and mythological context, the Sibilla has become A folk and literary figure In different parts of Mediterranean Europe: in France and Italy the legend of the Sibilla Apenninelinked to the Sibilla cave in Monti Sibilliniin the Marche, a place considered magical and mysterious.

There Sibilla Aspromontanaso called because according to legend he would have inhabited the mountains of Aspromonte, instead he would have had the task of breeding and guarding the virgins destined to consecrate themselves, a divine mission therefore, not only as a prophetess, but also as custodian of purity and holinessto protect young women. Among the young people entrusted to her he recognized in the Madonna the chosen one, the one who would have played a fundamental role in the salvation of humanity and,, jealous of his pupil, he would have challenged her by succumbing to divine power. It is a challenge that has symbolic: it can be seen as an emblem of the obvious tension between tradition and the new Christian faith that was spreading in medieval times. The prophetess, representative of ancient wisdom, must recognize the superiority of the new revelation.