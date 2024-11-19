Who really was Macrinus, the character from Gladiator 2 played by Denzel Washington

ATTENTION: before telling you in short who Macrinus really was in the history of the Roman Empire, we warn you that this article inevitably contains spoilers that could affect the vision of Gladiator 2although the character played by Denzel Washington in the film does not exactly reflect the corresponding historical figure.

Marco Orpellio Macrinoborn in Caesarea of ​​Mauretania (Algeria) around 164 AD and died in Cappadocia (Turkey) in 218, was a Roman politician and emperor from 217. He belonged to the equestrian order and in 212 he was appointed praetorian prefect (head of the guard) by the emperor Caracalla. Five years later the emperor was assassinated in a conspiracy in which Macrinus himself was probably involved. It is no coincidence that, three days after the death of Caracalla, Macrinus ascended the throne in his place, becoming emperor. His reign, however, was short. In June 218 the soldiers loyal to him clashed in Antioch with the legions supporting another pretender to the throne, Heliogabalusand they were defeated. Macrinus was killed a few days after the battle.

Who was Macrinus

The sources on the life of Marcus Orpellius Macrinus before his accession to the throne are scarce. We know that he was born in Caesarea Mauretania (today Cherchell, a city located on the coast of Algeria) around the year 164but the exact date is not known. He belonged to a family ofequestrian order: he was an aristocrat, but of lower rank than the members of the senatorial order, who constituted the top of the Roman patriciate. We also know that as a young man Macrinus became a friend and advisor to Plauzianthe praetorian prefect of Septimius Severus.

Bust of Plautianus



The praetorian prefect was an important figure: he was the head of the praetorian guardthat is, the emperor’s guard, but in fact it had a leading political role, because the praetorians, subordinate to the prefect, were the only soldiers present in the capital. In 212 the emperor Caracalla, son and successor of Septimius Severus, chose Macrinus himself as his prefect. In the first years of his reign, relations between the two men were cordial and the emperor showed that he trusted his prefect. As time passed, however, relations deteriorated.

In April of the year 217 Caracalla was killed at Carrhae (today Harran, in Turkey) by a soldier, Martial, while he was engaged in the war against the Parthian empire, a political entity that extended over the territory of present-day Iran, part of the Anatolian Peninsula and other Middle Eastern territories. It is probable that Macrinus, who was in Carrhae following Caracalla, was one of the organizers of the conspiracy, but there is no certainty regarding his involvement.

Septimius Severus and Caracalla in a painting by JB Greuze (1769)



The accession to the throne: Emperor Macrinus

At the time of Macrinus, the Roman Empire was ruled by Severan dynastyinaugurated by Septimius Severus in the year 193 and continued with Caracalla. However, there were no precise mechanisms for appointing the new emperor, who was generally chosen by the predecessor through “association” with the throne. It was also important that the chosen one enjoyed the support of the army. Caracalla had not chosen his successor and therefore the decision “passed” to the legions. THE11 April 217 three days after the death of Caracalla, Macrinus managed to have the legionaries engaged in the East proclaimed emperor and ascended to the throne.

In Rome the senate received the news with disappointment, because Macrinus was part of the equestrian order: he was the first emperor not belonging to the senatorial rank. The Senate, however, did not have the power to oppose the nomination and Macrinus was able to start his reign. He associated his son with the throne Diadumenianwith the intention of making him his successor and thus establishing a dynasty. To ensure the support of the legions, he sent the body of Caracalla, much loved by the soldiers, to Rome to have a sumptuous public funeral organized. However, his attitude and fiscal policy affected him they alienated many legionaries.

So the History Augustaa collection of biographies of Roman emperors of the second and third centuries, described Macrinus:

He was arrogant, bloodthirsty and intent on governing with military methods, indeed deploring the lack of discipline of past times and praising only Septimius Severus among other emperors. In some cases he had soldiers crucified and used to inflict slave punishments on them.

The emperor also had to face a war against the Parthianswho attacked the territory of the Roman empire. The clash took place in Nisibis (now Nusabuyn, in south-eastern Turkey) and ended after three days of fighting and heavy losses on both sides, without either army managing to prevail over the other. Macrinus was forced to negotiate a peace agreement.

The war against Heliogabalus and the killing of Macrinus

Macrinus was unable to consolidate his power, also because he had to watch his back from members of the Severi family. After Caracalla’s death, he had ordered the women of the family to leave Rome and return to their city of origin, Emesa, in Syria.

Syria in Roman times



The women, including Caracalla’s mother’s sister and her daughters, began to conspire against Macrinus to propitiate Caracalla’s accession to the throne. Heliogabalus (who at birth was called Sesto Vario Avito Bassiano), nephew of the deceased emperor. They managed to provoke the rebellion of legion III “Gallica”stationed in Syria, spreading the rumor that Elagabalus was the natural son of Caracalla. On 8 June 218 the legion clashed in one battle near Antioch (Syria) with the troops remaining faithful to Macrinus and emerged victorious.

The emperor fled, intending to reach Rome to look for new soldiers and political support, but, having arrived in Cappadocia, he was reached and executed by the Severan troops loyal to Elagabalus. In total, Macrinus had reigned for 14 months, without ever traveling to the capital of the empire. His son Diadumenianus, whom Macrinus had sent as ambassador to the Parthians after the battle, was also killed. Elagabalus became Macrinus’ successor and restored the Severan dynastywho led the empire until 235.