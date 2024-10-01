Who was María Soledad Morales, the true story of the feminicide that inspired the Netflix film

A true crime docufilm is about to arrive on Netflix that tells the story of what is considered the first femicide in the history of Argentina. It is titled The María Soledad Case: Breaking the Silence and is inspired by the true story of the death of a young Argentine student killed and sexually abused at the age of just seventeen. But let’s find out what the true story behind the documentary film is.

Who was María Soledad Morales: the true story of feminicide

Natal in 1972 in Valle Viejo in Argentina, María Soledad Morales was a 17-year-old girl when her life was brutally taken on September 8, 1990 in the capital Catamarca. The girl was taken to a party where she was drugged with cocaine and sexually abused by several men, all belonging to the local political world.

It was the evening of September 7, 1990 when María, who was in her fifth year of secondary school at the time, went to the Le Feu Rouge nightclub where there was a party to raise money for her class’s graduation trip. The girl’s parents had allowed her to go to the party and stay the night with a friend but María never returned home.

In fact, around 3 in the morning, a certain Luis Tula, boyfriend of the older girl, went to pick her up at the disco and took her to another club, called Clivus. There he introduced her to other individuals, sons of political and police officials in the province, including Guillermo Luque, and, according to the testimonies of the nightclub’s employees, she left in a less than lucid condition, accompanied by several men who put her on a ‘car. She was never seen alive again.

In 1998, eight years later, Luis Tula was sentenced to nine years in prison for being part of the rape and murder, while Guillermo Luque was sentenced to 21 years in prison as the perpetrator of the crime.

The result of the murder was a political crisis with national repercussions, in which even the then Argentine president Carlos Menem intervened.

The María Soledad case: breaking the silence, when it comes out on Netflix

The María Soledad case: breaking the silence releases on Netflxi on October 10, 2024.