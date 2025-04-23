Why are chewing tires prohibited in Singapore?

As strange as it may seem, in Singapore it is prohibited import, produce and sell chewing tires. The ban was introduced to keep the roads clean and for safety reasons. Do you think that transgressors can be punished with fines up to 20 thousand dollars and a detention up to 2 years. But why?

The Call for chewing tires The January 3, 1992 For several reasons: the first, as is easily imaginable, is linked to the cleaning of the places. In fact, prohibiting the tires would decrease their sticky quantity around or thrown simply on the street. It might seem like a small thing, but it is estimated that every year the country is spent about $ 150,000 from Singapore (equivalent to about 100 thousand euros) only to clean up the city from the chewing-gums thrown around the passers-by. But it’s not over! The tires are a big problem also for the Mass Rapid Transport (MRT), i.e. the local subway. Before the introduction of this ban, in fact, the tires were often stuck on the sensors of the trains doors, preventing their closure and thus blocking the service.

For all these reasons, the Regulation of Imports and Exports of Singapore expressly prohibits theimport, there sale or the production – and consequently also the consumption – of cicche inside the country. To be honest, the tires used for this rule are the exception of this rule Therapeutic purposessuch as nicotine ones. The penalties provided for the violation of the prohibition vary according to the transgression: for consumption alone there is talk of an including value between 500 and 1000 s $; For sale, however, a fine is expected to 2 000 S $while those who are found to import chewing tires is fined up to 10 000 dollars and imprisoned up to one year – If it is a first infringement. For the second and subsequent convictions, the fine can go up to 20 000 dollars and the prison up to two years.

Obviously the prohibition was accepted in an ambivalent way: on the one hand the public sector and various operators have shown themselves very favorable, Given the greater cleaning of public spaces; less happy instead i consumers and, above all, i producers of chewing tireswho have lost an important slice of the market.