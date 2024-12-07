Why December 8 is the feast of the Immaculate Conception and what is celebrated

THE’December 8 it is the day on which traditionally many prepare theChristmas tree or the nativity scene. These very common traditions in Italy even today, in 2024, are linked to the so-called “Festa dell’Immacolata” (even if this year the celebration falls on a Sunday, therefore no work weekend is foreseen).

Often the dogma of the Immaculate Conception is confused with virginal conception of Jesus (the belief according to which Mary conceived her son as a virgin, without having had sexual intercourse with her husband Joseph), but, in reality, it is in no way connected to it. The dogma of the Immaculate Conception means that, ever since she was conceived by her mother Anna, Mary was “preserved” from original sin, unlike all other human beings. The expression “immaculate conception” actually means “spotless conception” (referring to the conception of Mary, not that of Jesus). In 1854 the pope Pius IX proclaimed that the Immaculate Conception is one indisputable truth.

Origins and meaning of dogma

According to the Christian religion, all people are born “stained” by original sin and, therefore, Mary should also be affected. This, however, would mean that the son of God was incarnated in a non-pure body, which would create some theological problems.

The question is related to the way Mary was conceived, but the canonical gospels and most of the apocrypha do not dwell on the question. A “solution” was proposed by Augustine of Hippowho lived between the 4th and 5th centuries, maintaining that even though Mary was born tainted by sin, she had been tainted by it redeemed at the moment of Jesus’ conception.

Augustine’s thesis was widely followed in late ancient and medieval times. In the 13th century, however, the British theologian Duns Scotus supported another theory: Mary was free of original sin from the moment it was conceived. This did not necessarily mean that she was conceived without sexual intercourse between her parents, but only that she was not a “carrier” of sin. Scotus’ thesis divided Christians into “macholists“, according to which Mary was conceived with sin and then redeemed, and “immaculists”, according to which she had already been conceived without sin. The Holy See did not take an official position.

In the 19th century the pope Pius IX decided to resolve the issue definitively and in 1849 issued the encyclical Ubi Primewith which he invited the bishops to express their opinion on the subject. The large majority declared themselves in favor of the “immaculist” thesis.

Pius IX therefore decided to proclaim a dogma, that is, a truth that cannot be questioned. On 8 December 1854 he issued the apostolic constitution Ineffabilis Deusin which he stated: “The most blessed Virgin Mary, in the first instant of her conception, by a singular grace and privilege of almighty God, in anticipation of the merits of Jesus Christ, savior of the human race, was preserved intact from every stain of sin original”.

Pius IX.



Because the Immaculate Conception is celebrated on December 8th

The date of the proclamation was not chosen by chance: December 8th is day on which Mary was conceivedsince the birth, according to Christian tradition, occurred on September 8, exactly nine months later. Therefore the Immaculate Conception is celebrated on December 8th.

The vast majority of Catholics accepted the dogma of the Immaculate Conception without discussion. The dogma, however, was rejected by Orthodox Christianitywhich is faithful to the thesis according to which Mary was redeemed from original sin only when she conceived Jesus, and from Protestant confessionsaccording to which Mary is the “bearer” of original sin like other men and is “holy” only in the sense that she has been touched by grace.

The cult and traditions of the Immaculate Conception

After the proclamation of the dogma, the cult of the Immaculate Conception, which had already existed previously, spread to a greater extent. In 1857, when Rome was still the capital of the Papal State, Pius IX had the a column in honor of the Immaculate Conceptionwhich today is the object of veneration on December 8th.

The Column of the Immaculate Conception. Credits: Mattes.



The anniversary, however, is recognized as a national holiday only in a part of the Catholic countriesincluding Italy, Spain, Portugal, Austria, the Philippines and several Latin American states. Some have established themselves in these countries traditions associated with the Immaculate Conception: first of all, the anniversary is considered the day on which the events are set up Christmas decorationsalthough today, for commercial reasons, the start of the Christmas season is generally anticipated, at least in public places; Furthermore, in some places the customs of setting up have spread big bonfires on the day of the Immaculate Conception or to prepare certain dishes.

In other Catholic countries, as well as throughout the Protestant, Orthodox or follower of other religions world, December 8th is a normal working day.