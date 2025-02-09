Why do cats do the melts? They are a sign of well -being and relieve stress

Lovers of cats they feel great satisfaction in caressing their cat and feel that a constant and deep sound immediately activates, similar to a scooter: the melted. But how does the cat do to produce this sound and why do you emit it? Do other felines are also melted? Although the domestic cat (Felis Catus) convinced with the man for about 10,000 years and is among his most appreciated companions, the physiological mechanism of the spindle still presents some today unclear appearance that scholars continue to examine. The spindles are emitted, with a frequency between 20 and 30 Hz, not only to express a state of Wellness or relaxation (that’s why they tend to merge when we caress them), but for a variety of other reasons, such as promoting the healing And to calm them in situations of stress and anxiety, ability of which the humans surrounding them also benefits. The physiological mechanism that allows its emission is also particularly complex and subject to study, but it seems that it involves both voluntary and involuntary neural mechanisms. Cats are not the only ones to do the melts, but if you hear a cheetah Make the melting, be careful to give in to the temptation to pamper him!

Because the cat is melted: what this behavior means

The kittens learn to do the melts already a couple of days of life and use them to communicate with the mother. In many cases, they are a sign of contentment and satisfaction for the cat and are issued to manifest well beingbut they can contribute to cat health or Check stress situations. It has been shown that their low emission frequency (20 – 30 Hertz) promotes a mechanism of self-healing of damaged fabrics from wounds and the repair of tendons or muscles, as well as promoting the increase in bone density.

The spindles also help a reduce anxiety in cats or cope with stressful situations, a bit like when we hum to get courage in difficult times. In addition, the vibrations associated with the spindle could potentially stimulate the release of endorphinswith a painkilific effect. In this regard, a recent veterinary research conducted by the University of Pennsylvania has examined the behavioral profile of a sample of domestic cats with gastrointestinal or skin inflammatory diseases and found that the specimens affected by these chronic forms manifested a Increment of the spirits And, more generally, a series of attitudes to solicit care and attention from the owners.

After all, it seems that the spindles can do well not only to the cat, but also to thehuman his friend: according to some studies, in fact, to caress a cat contributes to control stress And, indirectly, to reduce the risk of stroke or heart disease.

How cats do the melts: the physiological mechanism

During the evolution, the cats developed a Very varied vocal repertoireO and certainly wider than most of the other carnivores. They communicate with the other members of the species and with the man emitting MiaOgolii, melts, trill, hiss, shocks and grunts at different sound frequencies. The spindles are vibrations of the vocal cords; An air flow through the larynx makes the ropes come to the second hundreds of times, producing a sound with frequencies between 20 and 30 Hertz. These are very low frequencies considering that they are emitted by such a small animal.

In the past it was thought that the low -frequency mechanism mechanism was determined by a cerebral input which activates the muscle contractions of the larynx with consequent modulation volunteer air flow during breathing. A study published in 2023 has shown, however, that The cat’s larynx can produce merge without a neural input or a continuous muscle contraction. In essence, the initial activation takes place for a voluntary brain impulse, but then the vibration continues over time with a mechanism involuntarywithout further nervous inputs or muscle contractions they keep them in motion. The low frequency emission is also favored by a particular anatomical adaptation: the vocal strings of the cats have in fact “bearings” of adipose tissue which can reach a thickness of up to 4 mm.

Not all felines are melted

In addition to the cat also other felines, but not all of them, they are able to do the melts. This ability is determined by degree of ossification of the Ioida horseshoe -shaped bone near the larynx. Felines such as lion, tiger, pantherthe jaguar or the leopard are capable of roaring, but not to do the melts because they have the Ioid only partially ossified. Otherwise, felines such as the Linci, the Puma and Ghepardiin addition to the cats, have the Ioid completely ossified and this allows them to be melted, but not to roar.