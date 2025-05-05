Why do Donald Trump want to reopen the Alcatraz prison?

The President of the USA Donald Trump he declared on his social network Truth to want reopen the Alcatraz prisonin San Francisco, to confine the country’s most dangerous criminals. This prison, who went down in history thanks to the famous film with Clint Eastwood, no longer hosts criminals from 1963 and even from 1973 It is open to the public as a museum that can be visited. The news, as predictable, went around the web and it skepticism Many have not been long in coming.

The idea of ​​the president therefore would be that of reopen alcatraz To do “a symbol of law, order and justice”. These are Trump’s words:

Today I gave order to the Bureau of Prisons, together with the Department of Justice, the FBI and national security, to reopen a substantially expanded and reconstructed alcatraz, to host the most ruthless and violent criminals in America.

The structure closed its doors in the 1963: unlike what we might think the cause was not the evasion of 3 prisoners, but the very high management costs. As confirmed also by Federal Bureau of Prisonsevery year they were needed from 3 to 5 million dollars Only for restorations and maintenance, to which all the daily operating costs were added. Being an island, in fact, it was necessary to bring every type of good, water included. For all these reasons, the Alcatraz management costs were approximately three times higher compared to those of any other US prison.

Already from here we understand how, logistically, reopening the prison would be extremely expensive by the government – both for the necessary modernization works, and for its actual management. To this we must add the fact that at the moment American prisons are occupied to About 75% And, consequently, there are already many empty places that could be occupied, without the real need to reopen a structure now dated in the heart of San Francisco. The opinions regarding these statements have therefore been quite varied, between those who support the president of the president and those who do not believe in a word, such as the republican Nancy hairy who label these statements as “non -serious“:

Donald Trump himself in a press conference later said that this would actually be “only an idea“And therefore, at the moment, it is not clear what the future of the prison will be and if he will ever return to host criminals.