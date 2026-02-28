Why do Japanese people make the V (or peace) finger sign in photos?

Taking a photo in Japan often means showing two fingers at “V” (with index and middle fingers raised with palm facing outwards): the famous sign of peace. This gesture, born in the 1960s, but widespread from Tokyo to Osaka especially since the 1980s, draws inspiration from the Western “victory” sign which later spread in pop culture to indicate friendship, joy and the desire for peace, becoming a distinctive feature of the culture kawaii (literally “pretty”).

Behind an apparently simple gesture, however, there is something hidden combination of international influence, youth fashions And symbolism which deserves to be explored.

The “V” sign: the origins

The “V” sign has Western origins, made famous during the Second World War by Winston Churchill as a symbol of victory. In West the gesture therefore had a military and patriotic meaningvery far from the idea of ​​joy that is conveyed in Japan today.

Over the years 60s and 70sthe growing influence of Western media (films, magazines, photographs and television programs) brings the gesture into Japanwhere it is completely reinterpreted by young people.

Winston Churchill, cigar in mouth, gives his famous ‘V’ for victory sign during a visit to Bradford, 4 December 1942. Part of the “Second World War Official Collection”. Credits: War office official photographer, Horton M.



In this process, the original meaning of victory transforms into something lighter: a symbol of positivity, friendship and lightheartedness.

The diffusion with photos among adolescents and the role of purikura

The gesture becomes particularly popular among Japanese teenagers in the 70s. The cabins photographic purikurawhere it was possible to decorate photos with stickers, drawings and writings, offer a creative space to experiment with playful poses and gestures.

Do the sign of peace it becomes an easy way to look cute, cheerful and socially approved. Its mass repetition among peers generates a contagious effect: imitating the “V” becomes an almost obligatory behavior in group photosanctioning its diffusion as costume cultural.

Symbolism and meaning of the gesture for the Japanese

In Japan the “V” brings with it positive and socially reassuring meanings.

The letter V recalls the word victory (victory) and suggests sensations of success, joy And friendship. Furthermore, in a culture where thedirect expression of emotions can be considered excessive or embarrassingthe sign of peace offers a half discreet but effective for communicating happiness, friendliness and sociability.

In this sense, the “V” becomes a social toolcapable of conveying emotions without words and making every shot more harmonious.

The globalization of the sign of peace

The “V” phenomenon is not limited to Japan: thanks to souls, manga, Japanese celebrities and above all to social mediathe gesture has become recognisable global.

Its simplicity makes it easily imitable, creating a virtuous circle in which the gesture is constantly replicated and shared.

Today, even those who do not know Japanese culture can immediately understand the message of positivity and sociability it communicates: a small example of how cultural symbols can travel and transform into a universal language.

Today the “V” is more than a simple gesture: it is a iconic element of photographic culture. In the 80s and 90sthanks to films, anime, pop music and tourist travel, the gesture crosses continents and even returns to Europewhere it is adopted especially by young people like symbol of peace, friendship and good mood in front of the camera.

Today it is universally recognized as “the gesture of peace”a bridge between different cultures: an example of how a simple movement of the fingers can tell a long story of cultural influence, reinterpretation and global diffusion, transforming a local gesture in a shared language all over the world.