Why do the mirrors are mirror when we take a shower? The physics of condensation

When we take a hot shower, it mirror (and the glass of the window) appeal due to the condensate. This phenomenon occurs when the air damp and hot in the room meets the surface of the mirror, which always has one lower temperature of that of the steam, causing its sudden condensation – the transition from liquid gases – of water vapor in Many small dropletswhich limit the reflection on the surface of the mirror, demanding it and causing a blurred vision. To avoid fogging, they can be used hydrophilic products (spray, coatings), or simply ventilate the environment to disperse steam.

While we are taking a shower, the air in the bathroom becomes more and more full of water vapor. To a certain relative humidity, there is a temperature in which the air is saturation of water vapor, that is, a temperature in which the air contains the maximum possible quantity of water vapor in a gaseous state: the so -called dew point. When the room reaches this temperature, and the steam touches the mirror (which is colder), at that precise point the temperature of the water vapor is lowered.

At that moment and at that point, the steam in contact with the cold glass condensate quickly, that is passes from the aeriform state to the liquid oneforming tiny droplets of water that deposit on the mirror and on all the other non -absorbent surfaces around us.

Water droplets due to steam condensation.



If we touch the sink or the door handle we will see that these objects are also wet. We note the greatest difference on the mirror and on the windows of the windows because it is two Optical surfaceswhich usually reflect the light so much. Covered by the droplets, Reflection is limited and this causes a blurred vision.

The annoying phenomenon offogging it is the same that also takes place with the windows of ours car When the air inside the passenger compartment is filled with water vapor from the breaths of the passengers and the glass of the windows, however, is cold.

Glass of a hocked machine.



On the market there are different anti-fogging solutions For optical surfaces such as car window windows or glasses lenses. These are mostly coatings or sprays that act on the surfaces making them hydrophilic: This prevents the steam from depositing like small droplets on the glass, but rather, as a homogeneous film of water that is adhered (at a microscopic level) to the spray molecules. When we shower the best method to avoid the fogging, however, it remains the simplest: open the Window to get the steam out.