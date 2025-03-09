Why do we age? The causes and role of telomers in aging and longevity

THE’aging It is the natural process with which our body, with the passage of time, gradually loses efficiency, manifesting signs as a cellular slowdown and greater vulnerability to diseases. The causes of this phenomenon are manifold and the basis of there are complex biological mechanisms. In particular, specific structures called telomeri play a crucial role: they protect our DNA But that progressively shorten to every cell division. Furthermore, although the aging is inevitable, the rhythm more or less fast with which it manifests itself can be influenced both from genetic factors and from daily life choices. The study of these different factors opens the way to new research perspectives on longevitywhich first aim to understand the cause-effect relationship between telomers and longevity.

The role of telomers in DNA protection and aging

Whenever a cell is divided by replicateit copies its DNA. It is an essential process for cell division, as the Copy DNA will go to the daughter cell, still leaving the mother cell the original heritage. This mechanism however does not copy perfectly The ends of the chromosomes, leaving some portions of DNA not duplicated. The problem is known as “terminal erosion“And it is due to the imperfection of the DNA copying method, which depends on an enzyme called DNA polymerase. The continuous shortening of the new DNA string entails the potential loss of genetic information contained in the genes that are found, in fact, at the end where this error takes place.

The telomers at the ends of the chromosomes are highlighted in orange.



Right here the telomers come into play, specialized structures that act like protection areascoming eroded instead of significant material to preserve the integrity of our genetic heritage. In practice, telomers can be compared to those plastic cylinders that protect the ends of the shoes: prevent chromosomes. Whenever a cell is divided, i Telomeri are shortened a little and when they become too short, the cell can no longer be dividedentering a phase called “senescence“. Although there is an enzyme capable of lengthening the telomers, the telomerasethis is active only in germ cells, stem cells and in some cancer cells, but not in adult somatic cells, where telomers tend to shorten with every cell division. This process is one of the main mechanisms that contribute to cell aging.

The causes of aging: because the telomers are shortened

The telomers do not shorten only because of the intrinsically limited function of the DNA polymerase, but also due to external factors. For example, it chronic stress and inflammation favor the increase in Reactive species of oxygen (ROS)which are able to damaging the DNA of telomers, particularly susceptible to oxidation and damage.

Age, genetics and environmental factors influence the shortening of telomers.



While they are not entirely clarified The mechanisms with which some lifestyles damage the telomers, there is a wide consensus on the close correlation between telomeric shortening and psychological stress. There are evidence on how theincreased release of cortisol deriving from the chronic stress accelerates the metabolism of the cells, putting them in a state of “alarm“And contribute to speeding up the production of Ros. Furthermore, Little healthy lifestyles Like smoking, a little balanced diet and sedentary lifestyle, further increase the oxidative load and inflammation, accelerating the process of erosion of the telomers.

On the contrary, positive behaviors such as aregular physical activity, a Diet rich in antioxidants and effective stress management can stimulate repair mechanisms and indirectly Slow down cellular aging maintaining young cells longer.

What is the key to longevity: the role of telomers

Numerous scientific studies have shown a strong correlation between the length of the telomers and the longevity: longer the telomers are, the greater the probability of a long life and healthy. Another important parameter that has been studied is the rapidity with which these protective hoods of our DNA they shorten during cell divisions. At the moment this feature is considered a reliable indicator of the life expectancy, since a accelerated shortening is often associated with premature aging It is a greater risk of chronic diseases deriving from damage to the genetic heritage of our cells.

However, classic limitation of correlation studies, The causality of this phenomenon is not clear: that is, the cause-effect link is not clear. The question is: if the telomers shorten more slowly we have a longer life or is it any other factor to decide how long the telomers are? It is investigating, in fact, if the longevity derives directly from the preservation of the telomers or if the long telomers are, instead of the cause, theeffect of other characteristics favorable of an individual, such as an advantageous genetics or one healthy lifestyle. This ambiguity opens the way to further research that aims to clarify whether the conservation of the Telomeric length can be considered a primary cause of longevity or, on the contrary, the effect of a better quality of life.