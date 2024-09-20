Why Do We Like Gossip? Three Sociological Theories About the Meaning of Gossip

In the age of social media, gossip is never lacking. A recent example is the dissing in progress between Fedez And Tony Effewith musical tracks and stories on Instagram, which is setting social media on fire and filling the pages of websites gossip. While on the one hand there is curiosity for a controversy between celebrities, on the other hand a phenomenon that captures our attention for deeper reasons. Why do so many people pay attention to gossip stories? It is not just a question of morbid curiosity or FOMO, but of a complex social mechanism. Gossip, in fact, acts as a lens through which we observe and judge the behavior of others, strengthen our social connections and draw the rules of coexistence. Behind all this there are sociological theories which explain why gossip is so ingrained in our culture.

Gossip as a Social Glue: Robin Dunbar’s Theory

Second Robin Dunbarevolutionary anthropologist, gossip is a kind of “social glue” that helps us maintain relationships in increasingly larger communities. Talking about others allows us to manage social relationships and maintain a certain level of “intimacy” and cohesion in the group, because it makes us feel that we are close and that we are experiencing the same events. In this sense, gossip would not only be a distraction but a social necessity.

Gossip as a Tool of Social Control: Erving Goffman’s Theory

Another interesting explanation comes from the sociologist Erving Goffman and his theory of social interaction. Goffman argues that social life is a kind of “theater” in which each individual plays a role and tries to maintain a certain self-image. Gossip, according to Goffman, is not just a “frivolous pastime” but a way for the group to keep an eye on everyone’s behavior and maintain a sort of “collective decorum”. Those who behave badly or do not respect the rules are highlighted through gossip, which thus becomes a deterrent to avoid attitudes considered “wrong” from the community. In practice, according to this theory, gossip would be a mechanism that helps maintain social order.

Gossip as a weapon of power: Pierre Bourdieu’s theory

Finally, the sociologist Pierre Bourdieu offers us a more “structural” vision of gossip, connecting it to what is called “share capital”. In short, for Bourdieu gossip is a real weapon of power. Those who have confidential information about others can use it to their advantage, improving their position in the group and managing alliances or conflicts. In this scenario, gossip becomes a strategic tool: it is therefore not just a matter of exchanging gossip but of manipulate social relationshipsstrengthening or undermining them. Furthermore, the importance of “knowing more” and “before others” confers prestige and authority within the group.