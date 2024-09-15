a tutta birra briglia significato origine espressione

Why do we say “andare a tutta birra” when we go fast? The meaning is related to horses

The expression “go full speed ahead” is used to indicate an action performed at great speed. Its origin, however, is less obvious than it seems. Despite what one might think, “go full speed ahead” it would have nothing to do with beer as a drink or with its consumption. In fact, its history leads us towards a curious linguistic evolution that has involved several languages ​​and cultures. This way of saying would in fact probably derive from Frenchto all brides“, what does it mean “full rein”an expression linked to the equestrian world, which indicated the rapid gallop of a horse without brakes, with the reins left completely free, therefore representing the maximum speed possible for a racing animal.

In the passage from French to Italian, “a tutta briglia” would have transformed into “a tutta birra” due to a linguistic phenomenon known as popular deformation or malapropism. In this case, for example, the foreign word would have been modified (in some cases there is an adaptation instead) in a form more recognizable or evocative for the language that appropriates it, even though the literal meaning of the expression loses its meaning (if taken literally, in fact, “a tutta birra” apparently means nothing).

In other words, the most interesting element of this transformation is precisely that the term “beer” is not linked in expression to the alcoholic beverage, but seems to be the result of a sort of linguistic vulgarizationwho associated the sound of “bridle” with “beer”, more familiar to common speech.

There is, however, another reason that could explain why beer was adopted as a substitute for the bridle. During the 20th century, with the advent of the automobile, beer, for its high energy contenthas often been compared to the gas. From this association derive other expressions that indicate speed, such as “full throttle”where gas indicates pushing a vehicle to its maximum capacity. Similarly, beer might have been seen as a fuel for mansymbol of energy and strength.

This would explain the analogy that has led to the concept of “beer” being associated with a concept of power and speed, reinforced by the spread of technical expressions related to engines. It is interesting to note how linguistic evolution has made a term originally linked to horses and horse riding relevant in an era of engines and fast cars. In sports jargon, moreover, the expression is often used “give beer to someone” meaning to completely surpass it.

