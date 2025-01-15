Why in Hong Kong there are buildings with big holes inside: what are the “dragon gates”

Bel–Air Residence, Hong Kong



If you have already been to Hong Kong you will surely have noticed that many buildings have rectangular openings – often very large – inside them, in many cases right in the center of the buildings. Well, these large empty spaces exist thanks to the strong influence on architecture given by the ancient Chinese practice of Feng Shui.

According to this very ancient one philosophy Chinese that integrates nature and architecture, i dragons – considered in Asian culture as bearers of wisdom, courage and prosperity – would descend from the mountains towards the sea bringing with them an alleged beneficial energy (the Chi), and to make it flow harmoniously they must be able to pass through the buildings without encountering obstacles. That’s why these large portals exist in buildings, known as “Dragon Doors”, a symbol of respect for the harmony of the cosmos.

According to these beliefs, blocking the flow of energy carried by these mythological creatures would be considered a bad omenespecially Hong Kong, which was built between the mountains and the sea.

Contrary to popular belief, the Repulse Bay was not built according to Feng Shui. Photo Credit: Wing1990hk



We tend to believe that the luxury residential condominium Repulse Bay (above) has a large dragon portal in the left wing. In fact, a long time ago there was a building in its place that was built in 1920, but as is the case with so many low-rise colonial buildings in Hong Kong, it was demolished in 1982 to make way for a more space-efficient skyscraper, which it’s the one we see now, and it has that huge window just for stylistic reasons.

To have a dragon door are the Cullinan Towers and many other public and private buildings in the central areas of the city that respect the principles of Feng Shui.

Cullinian Towers, Hong Kong



But it’s not just a matter of Feng Shui. An urban planning detail certainly meant that these buildings were increasingly widespread: in the 1980s many architects began to build rows of skyscrapers called “wall effect buildings“, packed very close together to squeeze as many units as possible onto a plot of land to achieve higher profit margins. These buildings were very unwelcome to residents, who began complaining that they blocked views and ventilation.

The architects therefore had to find a solution, and so in 2005 the city’s Planning Department published a report, (the Feasibility Study for Establishment of Air Ventilation Assessment System), which promoted the creation of open spaces between buildings to promote air flow. Just what Feng Shui did! And so we went back to designing in line with this very ancient practice.

These holes therefore also have a positive urban impact: at the level of natural ventilation they help improve air flow between buildings in a densely populated city; regarding thelightingInstead, these dragon portals allow natural light to better penetrate the surrounding areas. And what about the fact that some holes contain hanging gardens, recreation areas or sun-drenched residential terraces? A memorable urban detail, which strikes many visiting tourists.

Hong Kong building built according to Feng Shui principles. Photo Credits: Siesta commons



This combination of tradition and functionality makes these portals for mythological creatures a perfect example of how culture and architecture can blend harmoniously.