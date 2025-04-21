Why is you allergic to cats? It is “fault” of a protein

Have you ever wondered why some people can’t get closer to a cat without starting to sneeze? It is a real allergic crisis And the culprit is a particular protein call Fel d 1, produced by the cat and salivary glands of the cat. The allergiesin general, are the result of a hyperactive immune system that exchanges harmless substances (Allergens) For dangerous invaders. In the case of cat allergy, during their incessant grooming – when they lick the hair with the tongue, so to speak – cats spread this protein on the hair and skin. From here, he disperses in the air and is deposited everywhere: From furniture to rugs to clothes. Common allergic symptoms include respiratory problems (sneezing, nose that cola, cough), eye reactions (red eyes, itching, tearing, swelling) and skin irritation (urticaria, itching, redness). It should be clarified, however, that the allergy to cats affects only a few subjects: it is a mix between genetic predisposition and environmental factors. Many of us can live surrounded by cats without the slightest annoyance, but for those who are allergic it is possible to adopt some precautions to enjoy their feline friend without problems.

It is the second most common respiratory allergy: the symptoms

What exactly happens when an allergic person approaches a cat? The immune system exchanges the Fel D 1 protein for a enemy and unleashes one disproportionate defensive reaction, The classic allergic reaction. The result? A series of symptoms which vary from annoying to decidedly unbearable:

respiratory problems : sneezing, nose that colas, congestion, cough and, in the most serious cases, asthma;

: sneezing, nose that colas, congestion, cough and, in the most serious cases, asthma; eye reactions : red eyes, itching, tearing and swelling;

: red eyes, itching, tearing and swelling; skin irritation: urticaria, itching, redness and, in rare cases, swelling and anaphylaxis.

It is estimated that 10-20% of the adult population is allergic to cats, making it the Second more common allergy Among indoor respiratory ones after dust mites. In addition, the allergies to cats are about twice more frequent than those to dogs.

It also influences the abandonment rates of cats

And the impact does not stop there. According to several studies, the allergy to cats significantly affects adoption and abandonment decisions:

6% -18% of people avoid adopting a cat precisely because of the allergies;

5% -19% of the abandonment of cats are motivated by allergic problems of the owners;

10-18% of the refunds of cats adopted are due to unsustainable allergic reactions in the new masters.

In short, Fel D 1 not only puts our test of ours immune systembut it can also determine the fate of many cats in homes and refuges.

How to manage the allergy to cats without saying goodbye: remedies

Now the question comes: if you are allergic, do you really have to give up the idea of ​​living with a cat? Not necessarily! There are different strategies for Reduce exposure to allergens And living with your cat without the house turning into a trap for allergic.

Here are some practical solutions:

frequent cleaning : pass the vacuum cleaner frequently, often wash rugs and cushions and clean the surfaces helps to reduce the amount of allergens in the air;

: pass the vacuum cleaner frequently, often wash rugs and cushions and clean the surfaces helps to reduce the amount of allergens in the air; limit access to the cat : avoid making it enter the bedroom or in rooms with many fabrics that retain allergens;

: avoid making it enter the bedroom or in rooms with many fabrics that retain allergens; use air purifiers ;

; wash the cat : even if not all cats appreciate the bathroom, washing them from time to time can reduce the level of Fel D 1 in the hair;

: even if not all cats appreciate the bathroom, washing them from time to time can reduce the level of Fel D 1 in the hair; drugs and immunotherapy : if the symptoms are serious, consult your doctor, pharmacist or allergist to evaluate the use of antihistamines or different therapies;

: if the symptoms are serious, consult your doctor, pharmacist or allergist to evaluate the use of antihistamines or different therapies; specific feeding: there are foods formulated with anti-fel D 1 antibodies, which neutralize the allergenic protein present in the cat’s saliva.

Are there really hypoallergenic cats?

Unfortunately, There are no completely hypoallergenic cats And there are no particular differences between long or short -haired cats or between the various races. It is common belief that some breeds, such as the Siberian or Balinese, produce less Fel d 1, but there are still no solid confirmations. It is ascertained, however, that non -castrated male cats tend to release more allergens, therefore the sterilization of the animal can help reduce the amount of Fel D 1 at home.

Even if the allergy to cats can be an annoying problem, with right precautions However, many allergic people manage to live happily with their four -legged friends. In the end, love for a cat is worth a few more sneezing!