Why Italy challenges Northern Ireland in football and the United Kingdom at the Olympics: FIFA rules

England, Scotland, Wales And Ireland of the North: because in football they take to the field as opponents, but at the Olympics they join forces under the single flag of United Kingdom? Behind this “strangeness” there is not just sport, but a mix of history, geopolitics and bureaucracy. A mechanism that affects us very closely these days. On Thursday 26 March, in Bergamo, Italy will face Northern Ireland in the very delicate semi-final of the qualifying play-offs for the 2026 World Cup which will be disputed between United States, Mexico and Canada. An inside or outside match, fundamental to avoid the sporting drama of a third consecutive exclusion from the most prestigious competition on the planet. Let’s find out how this anomaly works, dictated by the different readings of the THAT IS and of FIFAwhich brings “sister” nations to be rivals on the green lawn, and then celebrate historic Olympic medals together, such as the gold one of the Scottish tennis player Andy Murray in London 2012.

The IOC and FIFA rules on the UK

To understand the British anomaly, we must look at the rules of International Olympic Committee (IOC). Born in 1894 in Lausanne, the IOC is the supreme authority of the Olympic Movement and has a golden rule: does not allow the participation of countries or entities that are not officially recognized as independent sovereign states.

The British Olympic Committee is run by the British Olympic Association (BUOY), which serves as the National Olympic Committee for the whole of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Although the code assigned by the IOC is “GBR“, the delegation uses the brand Team GBmaking it clear that it represents the whole union and not just the island of Great Britain.

The Home Nations (Scotland, Wales, England and Northern Ireland) they are not independent sovereign states, but they are part of the British Crown. Consequentially, they cannot have their own autonomous Olympic Committee. The United Kingdom also oversees over 5,000 islands – including the “Crown Dependencies” (Guernsey, Isle of Man and Jersey) – and overseas territories such as Gibraltar. None of these could ever participate independently under the IOC’s strict regulations.

So why is it different in football? The answer is in the rules of FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association), the association whose role is to ensure and promote the development of football throughout the world. Founded in 1904allowed the four nations of the United Kingdom to keep theirs independent football federationspioneers of this sport in Europe and born before FIFA itself. There English Football Associationfor example, was born in 1863. For this reason, FIFA fully recognizes England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, allowing them to compete separately in the World Cup and European Championships.

The rugby paradox: sport and British history

This “anomaly” also applies to the rugby. At the tournament Six Nations, in fact, Italy regularly faces England, Scotland and Wales as distinct opponents. The motivations for the oval ball are the same: the world governing body (historically known as IRB – International Rugby Board and today called World Rugby), acting exactly like FIFA, has always recognized the individual British federations as totally independent sporting entities.

However, there is a detail regarding theIreland. If in football the island is split in half, in rugby the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland take the field together in aonly national teamerasing every political boundary. To manage this delicate union, a special hymn was created, the “Ireland’s Call“. Only this is sung away while in the home games in Dublin, the team sings the official Irish anthem first (Amhrán na bhFiann) and, to follow, the anthem that unites the entire island.

But to fully understand where all these differences arise we must summarize the geopolitical history of these islands. The United Kingdomwhose current official name is United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, is a sovereign state composed of 4 constituent nations: England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Its original structure dates back to 1801, when the “United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland” was born. The current name derives from the fact that, in 1922Ireland declared its own independencebecoming the current Republic of Ireland, while the north chose to remain tied to London.

The map and flag of the United Kingdom. The Home Nations are in white and the Republic of Ireland is in grey.



Other similar cases concern Denmark and France

The British paradox is not the only one in the world. The boundaries of sports geopolitics offer two other “oddities” worthy of note.

The Faroe Islands They are an autonomous nation that is part of the Kingdom of Denmark. FIFA recognizes their national football team, allowing them to play in the European qualifiers. The IOC, on the contrary, does not consider them a sovereign state: at the Olympics, Faroese athletes must wear the Denmark shirt.

Location of the Faroe Islands. Credit: VASCHE, CC BY–SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons



Even the national football team of Tahiti (representing French Polynesia) is affiliated with FIFA and even played in the Confederations Cup against Spain and Uruguay in 2013. At the Olympic Games, however, Polynesian athletes defend the colors of France. Precisely for this reason the Paris surfing competitions 2024 they took place on the island, 15,000 km away from the capital, but under the French flag. Vahine Fierro is an example of a surfer from French Polynesia who competed for the Transalpine team at the Olympic Games.