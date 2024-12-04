Why learn to play a musical instrument in the AI ​​era: interview with Pietro Morello

What’s the point of learning to play a musical instrument nowadays? More and more people are asking themselves this question, especially due to the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence and the complex music market. To answer this question we therefore had a chat with Pietro Morello, content creator and humanitarian worker with over 4.6 million followers, whose goal is to bring music to everyone, especially to those who live in war zones. In fact, his path oscillates between music and the volunteering, participating in humanitarian missions to guarantee children’s rights.

During the interview we talked about the importance of music in each of our lives and how learning an instrument, whatever it is, is extremely important. Of course, from an economic point of view it is It’s difficult to live off music nowadaysbut in reality “live off music” means first of all knowing how to play an instrument for feel good about ourselves and for unleash creativity.

Precisely for this reason, artificial intelligence should not only not be seen as a threat but, on the contrary, as a tool that will allow musicians to broaden their horizons and simplify processes that, today, can take a long time.

During the chat we also addressed the topic ofmusic education in schools and why it is often chosen to teach the flute: it is a simple instrument to learn, economical and easily transportable. At the same time, it is good for children and young people to also come into contact with other tools, so they can understand which one is perfect for them. Among other things, it is good to keep in mind that, although it is easier to learn to play when you are young, it is never too late and anyone can start playing at any age.