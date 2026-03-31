Why Sony’s PS5 will cost €50 more from April 2: geopolitical instability and component price increases

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From April 2nd the prices of PlayStation 5 will increase compared to launch, going from the current €549.99 in Europe to €649.99, with similar increases also in the rest of the world. To understand why this is happening, we must consider a combination of economic, industrial and geopolitical factors that are redefining the entire tech sector. On the one hand we find the increase in costs of hardware components, such as memory chips; on the other, an increasingly intense global competition for the resources necessary to produce them. Added to this are international tensions (such as the conflict in the Middle East) which impact raw materials and supply chains, i.e. the set of processes that take a product from production to distribution.

Sony has therefore decided to pass on part of these costs to consumers, justifying the choice as necessary for «ensuring the continuity of innovative and high-quality gaming experiences for players around the world». These are Sony’s words in a post published on the PlayStation blog. The result is a general increase in prices: in the United States the standard version of the console has risen to $649.99while in Europe the price aligns with 649.99 euros.

What led to the price increase of the PS5

Going into detail, one of the most relevant elements is the increasing cost of memories. Memory chips are essential components for any electronic device, from gaming consoles to servers. In recent years, however, manufacturers have begun to favor production intended for data centers, i.e. large infrastructures that manage enormous quantities of data and which are at the basis of the development of artificial intelligence. This is because these chips guarantee higher profit margins than those intended for consumer products. The consequence is one offer reduction for devices such as the PlayStation 5which inevitably leads to an increase in prices.

Another key factor concerns the raw materials used in the production of semiconductors. A little-known but crucial example is helium, which is indispensable in advanced industrial processes. In fact, helium is used to cool and stabilize the equipment used in chip manufacturing. A recent crisis related to the temporary closure of a major export facility in Qatar has significantly reduced the global availability of this gas. Since Qatar supplies about a third of the world’s helium, even a partial reduction in exports has a direct impact on prices. When supply decreases and demand remains stable or increases, prices tend to increase: it is a basic principle of the market.

Added to this scenario are the pressures on global supply chainsthat is, all those logistical and production difficulties that can slow down or make the production of goods more expensive. Geopolitical events, energy crises and international instability – phenomena that are unfortunately protagonists of the current world scenario – can interrupt or complicate the flow of materials and components, increasing overall costs. Sony has explicitly cited these dynamics as one of the main reasons for the increases. In the post published on the PlayStation blog, in fact, Sony declared:

Because of continuing pressures on the global economic landscapewe have decided to increase the prices of the PS5, PS5 Pro and the PlayStation Portal remote play device worldwide. We understand that price changes impact our community, and after careful consideration, we felt this was a necessary measure to ensure we can continue to deliver high-quality, innovative gaming experiences to players around the world.

It is therefore not surprising that the price increases are widespread globally and not limited to a single market.

How much will the Sony console cost from April 2nd in the EU and other countries

From April 2, 2026, these will be the price configurations for the various versions of the PlayStation 5 and of PlayStation Portal.

Europe

PS5: €649.99

PS5 Digital Edition: €599.99

PS5 Pro: €899.99

PlayStation Portal: €249.99

United Kingdom

PS5: £569.99

PS5 Digital Edition: £519.99

PS5 Pro: £789.99

PlayStation Portal: £219.99

United States

PS5: $649.99

PS5 Digital Edition: $599.99

PS5 Pro: $899.99

PlayStation Portal: $249.99

Japan

PS5: ¥97,980

PS5 Digital Edition: ¥89,980

PS5 Pro: ¥137,980

PlayStation Portal: ¥39,980

The PS5 isn’t the only console to increase in price

This dynamic isn’t unique to Sony. Other players in the sector have also adopted similar strategies, increasing the prices of hardware and software. Just to name two at random, Microsoft has increased the prices of its console Xbox on two occasions in the last year, while more recently Nintendo announced that some physical titles for Switch 2 made internally will soon cost more than their digital versions.