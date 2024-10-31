Why was the figure of ghosts born? Origins and meaning in popular culture

THE ghosts (often also called ghosts) are fictional supernatural entities present in many cultures and traditions of the world, which is why over the centuries they have accumulated very varied representations of the phenomenon. In our traditional iconography the ghost is represented as a human-like figure wrapped in a white sheet and suspended in the air. In the collective human imagination, people’s relationship with ghosts is one of the oldest and most widespread. These spirits, in fact, are often associated with souls or apparitions of gods deceased who, for some reason, have not completely crossed the line between life and death. The existence of ghosts as fantasy figures in different cultures actually tells us about the relationship that the various cultures of the Earth have towards deaththeir conception of moment of passing and of theafterlifebut also the possible development of cults dedicated to ancestorsoften also used as a social glue. In this article we briefly summarize the existence and characteristics of the figure of the ghost in time (limiting ourselves to Western history) and in space, understanding its origins and meanings.

Belief in ghosts in antiquity

In the Greek and Roman cultureghosts were often seen as spirits of those who had not received a proper burial or who had died violently, returning to earth to try to seek justice or make peace. Famous are the souls who wander restlessly in theHades oh “larvae“hey”lemurs“, spirits who, if not adequately appeased with rites and offerings, tormented the living.

With the Christianitythe relationship with ghosts transformed: they appeared as souls in painunable to enter heaven, often associated with purgatory or divine punishments, which required prayers or indulgences from the living: a famous example is that of the medieval tales of monks who saw penitent souls appear to ask for intercessions.

Belief in ghosts in various cultures around the world

The belief in ghosts does not only concern various Western societies, but is widespread throughout the world. Let’s look at some well-known examples.

Ghosts in Chinese and Japanese culture

Chinese culture and Japanese culture have a long tradition of ancestor worship and respect for the deceased. In China, the “Hungry Ghost Festival” (Zhongyuan Jie) is an annual event in which the living await the return of the deceased, trying to make offerings to them to appease their hunger and dissatisfaction. The hungry ghosts (Egui) are wandering spirits who have not received sufficient devotion after death, and are therefore condemned to wander the world. In Japan, ghosts are called yūrei and typically appear in revenge stories, especially in plays kabuki. One of the best-known examples is the story of Okiku, a vengeful ghost who torments his killer.

Nigerian spirits

Even for the Yoruba in Nigeria ghosts continue to influence the lives of the living. Here they are called egun or egungun: They are revered and respected, as they have the task of protecting the community, guiding decisions and punishing those who break social norms. The belief in ghosts and ancestors guarantees the continuity of tradition and respect for social hierarchies, serving as a tool of social control and cohesion within the group.

Ghosts among the Maori of New Zealand

In the New Zealand Maori culture the spirits of the deceased, or wairuacontinue to exist in the spiritual world and can influence the well-being of their families and tribes. The protection of sacred places and bones of ancestors, called tapuis a fundamental practice for maintaining balance between the world of the living and that of the spirits.

From a cultural point of view, ghosts must not be seen only as mysterious apparitions or as a symbol of cultural backwardness: they are active figures who maintain social and spiritual orderregulating behaviors and reinforcing respect for the deceased and for community norms, as well as strengthening bonds between members of a community. The fear of offending the spirits or not respecting ancestral customs, in fact, contributes to regulate individual and collective behavior. These spirits do not represent a simple reminiscence of the past, but are an integral part of the present, since their interaction with the living actively influences (and builds) the structure of society.

Types of ghosts according to popular folklore

According to tradition and popular culture (particularly Western) there are different “categories” of ghosts:

Residual Ghosts: these spirits would not be “aware” and would manifest themselves by repeating past events. A common example is a figure walking down the same corridor every night at the same time, without variation.

these spirits would not be “aware” and would manifest themselves by repeating past events. A common example is a figure walking down the same corridor every night at the same time, without variation. Interactive Ghosts: these would be spirits aware of their condition, capable of interacting with the living. These ghosts would try to communicate messages or influence the physical world.

these would be spirits aware of their condition, capable of interacting with the living. These ghosts would try to communicate messages or influence the physical world. Poltergeist: they would be entities characterized by noisy or violent behavior, often causing movements of objects or inexplicable sounds. Some stories, fantasies and new age thoughts suggest that poltergeists are not spirits, but manifestations of psychic energy.

Famous “ghosts”: from Anne Boleyn to Shakespeare’s works

One of the most famous ghosts in Western culture is that of Anne Boleynwife of Henry VIII, whose beheading inspired countless apparition stories. According to tradition, his spirit still wanders in the Tower of London. Another well-known case is the ghost of Banquopresent in the work Macbeth of Shakespeare, who torments the protagonist after being murdered at his behest. Edinburgh Castle, Scotland, is also renowned in popular culture for apparitions of spirits, often linked to battles and executions that took place in centuries past. It goes without saying that for science it is 100% fantasy.