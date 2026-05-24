Why we shake hands to greet each other: origins and meaning of a gesture that has become universal

Today, shake hands it is an official gesture that we make in formal contexts, with which we introduce ourselves for the first time or with which we stipulate agreements in diplomatic contexts. What seems to us to be a habitual action actually has very ancient origins: the handshake, even if in different contexts, has always brought with it a subtext of respect, peace and honest exchangewhich also characterizes today’s use of the gesture as a benevolent greeting of welcome and equality.

About 5,000 years ago the Assyrian and Babylonian kings shook hands as a sign of alliancethe Romans did it on the occasion of hospitality exchanges and how wedding symbol. From the Middle Ages onwards the handshake took over official legal value to seal contracts of different types – and served to demonstrate that the right hand was disarmed. It was then officially the Quakers – who in the 17th century rejected ecclesiastical hierarchies – who transformed the handshake into a real greeting between equalsa meaning also adopted during the French Revolution and reached us.

Shaking hands in antiquity, a ritual symbol of respect

The handshake between Shalmaneser III and Marduk–zakir–shumi – source: Wikimedia Commons.



The first depictions in which the gesture of shaking hands is noted date back to over 5,000 years ago: the iconography ofancient Mesopotamia shows us deities and rulers shaking hands as a symbol of equality and respect. For example, at the Iraq Museum, the national museum of Iraq in Baghdad, there is preserved what is believed to be “the oldest handshake in history”: it is an Assyrian bas-relief that shows king Shalmaneser III shaking hands with the Babylonian ruler Marduk-zakir-shumi I to establish an alliance.

Another ancient testimony of the handshake is the stele located in the sanctuary of Nemrut Dağı, in Turkey, which depicts king Antiochus I (2nd century BC) shaking hands with Hercules, as a sign of alliance and respect between a human ruler and a demi-god.

The handshake in Greece and Rome, a practice of alliance and peaceful exchange

First in ancient Greece and then in ancient Rome, the handshake – in Latin dexiosis or dextrarum iunctiowhat does it mean joining of the hands – retains the meaning of make alliances and agreementsand becomes part of social rituals such as marriage. In fact, during the ritual the spouses joined their hands, sealing their union.

The handshake was practices also in the hospitality sector: objects such as the hospitalis carda real “tile” made of bronze, ivory, bone or other material, on which a handshake. When the card was exchanged, the host and the guest had entered into their agreement peaceful exchange of services.

Shaking hands, therefore, takes on more and more the meaning of respect and alliance salvation: if you shake hands you agree, you are aligned, you will respect each other and you will hold each other’s lives dear, a concept that is valid both in marriage and in hospitality.

The handshake becomes an official gesture of greeting and agreement

Since the Middle Ages the handshake, called touch handbecame a gesture with legal value: shaking hands meant to all intents and purposes make a commercial agreement, an alliance.

Shaking hands, in short, it was like stipulate a verbal contract: this value remained over the centuries, and led the handshake to take on a more popular meaning of a gesture to be made when one was in agreement with one’s interlocutor.

Subsequently, in England and then in America during the 17th century, i Quakers – Christian movement which stands out for the absence of dogmas and sacraments, based on personal and interior contact with God – adopted the handshake as egalitarian form of greeting. Precisely because they did not recognize dogmas and hierarchies, the Quakers chose “hand touching” as a sign of social equality and predisposition for exchange.

It is then with the French Revolutionat the end of the 18th century, that the handshake became to all intents and purposes a “popular” gesture: the revolutionaries adopted it – in opposition to bowing – which indicated subjection, as expression of equality and fraternity when we met.