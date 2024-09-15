Why We’re All Crazy About Emily in Paris





Emily in Paris is back on Netflix with the last episodes of its fourth chapter. A long-awaited return for the countless fans of this series who, after the launch of the first part of the season, last August 15, couldn’t wait to discover what the new romantic and professional developments of the most beloved American in Paris were.

Because yes, the more time passes, the more Emily in Paris confirms itself as one of Netflix’s strong points, one of the few series on the streaming platform capable of attracting a growing and heterogeneous audience, creating hype and becoming a true serial obsession, even though several years have passed since its debut on Netflix. And the numbers of the success of this series speak for themselves, as does the enormous advertising campaign created for the launch of the new episodes of the show which, for this fourth season, has literally outdone itself.

We all love Emily in Paris, we all love getting lost in Emily Cooper’s love and work adventures and discovering her new outfits, her choices in love, her new conquests at work. But why? What is it that attracts us so much to this romantic series that, apparently, has nothing more than all the series we have already seen? What is the secret of the success of this title that with a very simple story – and not so original – has managed to create a very strong connection with the public becoming the new serial phenomenon of the moment?

For those who don’t remember, Emily in Paris first arrived on Netflix in 2022. And for those who don’t know, behind the creation of this series is one of the most successful authors on the small screen, Darren Star, the man to whom we owe Sex and the City, Beverly Hills 90210, Melrose Place. What all four of these series have in common is that they were able to not only tell the pop culture of the moment in which they aired but above all to give the public what, in that particular historical moment, they needed most. And this is precisely where the secret of Emily in Paris’ success lies, a series that reaches the public because it gives them what they most desire: entertainment.

Just like the best soap operas, where the plot always revolves around itself but, despite this, the audience can’t get enough of it, the same happens with Emily in Paris, a romantic soap-style series that gives its audience lightheartedness, intrigue, failed marriages, non-existent pregnancies, old flames that return, new loves that shake up the present and, above all, continuous twists that, however banal and repeated, keep you glued to the screen and enchant like a well-crafted spell.

In a society obsessed with the need to appear, perform, and constantly be on top of things, a light, simple and even “saccharine” series like Emily in Paris can only become the antidote to the stress that assails us in everyday life. And so, sitting in front of the TV to follow the loves, misadventures, and betrayals of a fictional character like Emily Copper who, moreover, lives in Paris, has crazy outfits and lives a dream life, becomes the only way to switch off and enjoy a bit of well-deserved lightheartedness.

Emily in Paris is a series that you can watch without having to pay attention, without having to think, without even having to remember where we left off in the previous season. And this “defect” is its greatest virtue. Because in the evening, tired and exhausted from our daily performance, we need nothing more than to ask ourselves if we like Gabriel, Alfie or Marcello more, if it would be nicer to live in Rome or Paris, which could be the most beautiful designer dress to wear to an exclusive party.

Emily in Paris is the antidote to the concreteness of life, it is the solution to the heaviness of everyday life, it is the breath of fresh air after a difficult day and it is precisely for this reason that this series, now in its fourth season, has become a phenomenon that seems destined to last for a long time yet.

