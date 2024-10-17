Will defense lawyer 4 be there? What we know so far

The third season of Defense Lawyer has just arrived on Netflix, giving the public new legal adventures together with the unconventional and fascinating Los Angeles lawyer Mickey Haller played by Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. New cases, new loves but also many secrets to reveal in this new chapter of the series which adapts, The Gods of Guilt, the fifth book of the Michael Connelly saga which inspired the series. But what will be the future of the Defense Lawyer? Will there be a fourth season or not? Let’s find out together.

Will Defense Lawyer 4 be there?

Let’s start by specifying that this series has so far adapted only three of the seven books of Michael Connelly’s saga The Lincoln Lawyer without following the chronological progression of the books. So far, in fact, the second, fourth and fifth novels of the saga have been adapted and four more books would still be available which could become four more seasons.

The showrunner of the series himself, Dailyn Rodriguez, had declared, in an interview with TvBlog, that he intended to move forward with the story with a fourth chapter of the series and to create season finales that could always be a starting point for new ones. episodes. “We always lay the foundations for the next case” are his words but it must be specified that although the intentions are to move forward, Netflix has not yet renewed the series for new seasons. As we know, in fact, the streaming platform always waits to see the progress of the series in the first 28 days of broadcast and if the earnings are equal to or greater than the money invested for the creation of the series, there will certainly be a continuation. But for now we wait.

Defense Lawyer 3, the review

Defense Lawyer 4: when it comes out on Netflix

If she were to be reconfirmed, Defense Lawyer 4 could be released between the end of 2025 and 2026.