Will Heartstopper 4 be there? What we know so far

The third season of Heartstopper just came out on Netflix. A new chapter that has given the teen series inspired by Alice Oseman’s novels a little more depth and depth by talking about very delicate topics such as eating disorders and mental health. With this chapter, the Netflix series has confirmed itself as a little gem of the teen genre, capable of describing adolescence with great tact and giving young people the tools necessary to face and overcome all the problems linked to this delicate period of growth. But what do we know today about the future of Heartstopper? Will there be a fourth season or not? Let’s find out together.

Heartstopper 4: will there be?

Seasons two and three of Heartstopper were confirmed together after the great success of the first chapter of the series. However, as regards the fourth season, to date we still have no confirmation of the renewal from Netflix which will have to wait the canonical 28 days from the debut of the series to understand whether in terms of views this title has potential for a future or not. One thing, however, is certain, the novels from which the series is based have a continuity. Alice Oseman’s graphic novel, in fact, is made up of five books so far so the possibility of moving forward with the story is certainly there and we have a certain feeling that Netflix will not hold back to make at least two more seasons of Heartstopper. But we’ll see.

Heartstopper 4: when it comes out on Netflix

If it were to be reconfirmed, the fourth season of Heartstopper could be released between the end of 2025 and 2026.

